Perplexity AI Makes Comet Browser Free to Challenge Google Chrome

AI search engine company Perplexity AI has officially made its browser, Comet, free for everyone. It’s a bold step that places the company in direct competition with industry giants like Google Chrome. Unlike traditional browsers, Comet is designed around artificial intelligence, aiming to give users direct answers instead of a long page of links.

Key Takeaways

Perplexity AI’s Comet browser is now free for all users.

The browser uses AI to provide instant summaries and answers.

The move is a direct challenge to Google Chrome’s dominance.

Comet wants to change how people search and find information online.

Perplexity AI, founded by CEO Aravind Srinivas, started as a search tool built entirely on artificial intelligence. Its mission from the beginning has been to act as a “conversational answer engine” that pulls precise information from across the web. By making its own browser free, the company is signaling a major push to broaden access to its technology and perhaps reshape the way people approach everyday browsing.

What sets Comet apart is how it handles searches. Instead of the familiar screen of blue links, typing a question into Comet prompts the AI to scan multiple sources, read through them, and then return a single summarized answer. The response also comes with citations, so users know where the information originated. For anyone tired of hopping between websites to piece together an answer, this feels like a faster, more natural way of searching. The browser also supports contextual follow-up, meaning users can dig deeper without starting from scratch each time.

Making Comet free is a carefully considered move. Unlike Google, which thrives on ad revenue tied to search results, Perplexity’s business model leans on its premium subscription called Perplexity Pro. That service offers more advanced features for paying users. By opening up the browser at no cost, the company is betting that a large wave of people will try it out and eventually see enough value to upgrade. It’s a play for adoption and habit-building more than immediate profit.

The timing of this launch is interesting given how competitive the browser market already is. Google Chrome continues to hold a massive share worldwide, while Microsoft Edge and Apple’s Safari have secured their own user bases. Each of these companies has also been layering AI into their platforms. Microsoft has added Copilot to Edge, and Google is actively blending Gemini AI into Chrome. The difference with Comet is that AI is not a feature tucked into the corner of the experience; it is the very foundation of the browser.

Early reactions from social media communities, especially on X and Reddit, suggest that users are curious about the promise of a browser built around direct answers. Many seem drawn to the idea of a cleaner, less cluttered experience compared to the ad-heavy nature of existing platforms.

For users in India and elsewhere, this launch brings a fresh alternative. A free, AI-powered browser might not only be appealing for quick searches but also for students, researchers, or anyone who needs trustworthy summaries in less time. And since Comet is built on Chromium, the same open-source project behind Google Chrome, people can continue using their favorite Chrome extensions without disruption. That compatibility might make switching less intimidating for users who already rely on certain tools.

Whether Comet can chip away at Chrome’s dominance remains to be seen. But at the very least, it introduces a new way of thinking about browsing the web, one where AI is not an afterthought but the main attraction.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Comet browser?

A. Comet is a web browser created by Perplexity AI. It uses artificial intelligence to directly answer your questions with summarized information from across the web, instead of just showing a list of links.

Q. Is Comet browser really free?

A. Yes, the Comet browser is now available for free to all users. Perplexity AI also offers a paid “Pro” subscription for users who want more advanced features.

Q. Who made the Comet browser?

A. The Comet browser was developed by Perplexity AI, an American technology company known for its AI-powered search engine.

Q. How is Comet different from Google Chrome?

A. The main difference is how it handles searches. While Chrome primarily shows a list of websites from a Google search, Comet uses AI to read those websites and give you a direct, summarized answer with sources.

Q. Can I use my Chrome extensions on Comet?

A. Yes, since Comet is built on the Chromium open-source project, which also powers Google Chrome, it is compatible with extensions available in the Chrome Web Store.

Q. Is Comet browser available for all devices?

A. Currently, Comet is available for desktop users on macOS and Windows. The company has plans for a wider release on other platforms in the future.