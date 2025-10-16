Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Warns iPhone Users: Avoid Fake Comet App on App Store

The CEO of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, an Indian-origin entrepreneur and co-founder of the AI search company, has issued a public warning to iPhone users regarding an application named Comet that is currently available on the Apple App Store. Srinivas specifically cautioned users not to download this app, calling it “fake and spam” and confirming that it is not the official product from Perplexity. The official iOS version of the AI-powered browser, which Perplexity has positioned as a major challenger to Apple’s Safari browser, is still under development.

The clear message from Srinivas, shared via a post on social media platform X, was direct: “The Comet app currently on iOS App Store is fake and spam and not from Perplexity. You will directly hear from us when Comet iOS is ready for pre registering and downloading.” His statement points to a growing issue in the tech world, where scammers create imposter apps that mimic legitimate ones, hoping to trick eager users waiting for a product’s official release.

Comet is Perplexity AI’s new AI-first browser, designed to merge search, automation, and content summarization into one seamless experience. It’s built on the Chromium framework, which means it supports common extensions and bookmarks, much like other browsers. Perplexity has already made Comet available for Mac, Windows, and Android users, which naturally built up a lot of anticipation for its iPhone version. The browser is described as a “dynamic copilot,” meant to deliver faster, more efficient, and transparent search results compared to traditional tools.

Why The Warning Matters

The caution from Srinivas carries real weight for user safety. Downloading fake apps can lead to several issues that go beyond simple inconvenience.

Security Risks: Many fake applications hide malware or spyware that can steal personal information, such as login details or financial data.

Many fake applications hide malware or spyware that can steal personal information, such as login details or financial data. Poor Experience: Imposter apps fail to deliver what they promise, often frustrating users and damaging the reputation of the legitimate brand.

Imposter apps fail to deliver what they promise, often frustrating users and damaging the reputation of the legitimate brand. Wasted Time and Money: Some users might even pay for subscriptions within fraudulent apps, only to discover they’re completely useless or worse, malicious.

Srinivas’s quick action in alerting users shows a strong sense of responsibility toward the Perplexity community, especially with so much excitement surrounding Comet’s iOS release. Earlier, he hinted that the browser would be the “first real competition to Safari” on iPhones, which only heightened user interest. That anticipation, while exciting, also makes the app an easy target for scammers trying to cash in on the buzz.

For now, users who are waiting to try Comet should only rely on official channels like Perplexity’s website or verified social media pages for updates on when the genuine iOS app becomes available. This incident serves as a timely reminder that it’s always worth double-checking the developer’s name and official statements before downloading any new app, particularly those surrounded by hype or high expectations.

A. Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of the AI search startup Perplexity AI, known for its conversational search engine. He is an Indian-origin tech leader and an alumnus of IIT Madras.