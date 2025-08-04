Perplexity CEO Says AI Browser Automates Marketing and Sales Jobs with One Prompt

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of the AI-powered search company Perplexity, believes that a growing shift is underway in how businesses approach certain roles and it’s being driven by artificial intelligence. In a recent interview, he explained that Perplexity’s AI browser can now automate the tasks typically handled by two specific office jobs, all through a single, carefully crafted prompt.

Those roles? Market research analyst and sales development representative. Srinivas claims the AI tool can effectively carry out the core responsibilities of both, condensing what would traditionally take hours or even days into just one integrated step. If that holds true at scale, it could signal a fundamental change in how marketing outreach and lead generation get done.

Key Takeaways

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says their AI browser can handle two professional roles using one prompt.

The specific jobs it replicates are market research analyst and sales development representative (SDR).

This is made possible through a single, high-context prompt input into the Perplexity system.

The development illustrates a shift from simple AI assistance to full workflow automation.

Perplexity AI, based in San Francisco, has branded itself around the idea of an “answer engine.” Rather than offering a long list of links like a traditional search engine, its system pulls from sources, interprets the data, and responds with a concise, citation-supported answer. Srinivas, who previously worked on AI research at OpenAI and Meta, co-founded the company to build a more streamlined way for users to access information.

In an appearance on Bloomberg Technology, Srinivas demonstrated how this kind of AI-driven automation might look in practice. He offered a prompt as an example: “Find me five new potential customers who have this much budget and are looking to spend money on cloud security software, and then draft an email to each of them.”

At first glance, it might seem like just a well-worded command. But it actually folds together the key duties of two distinct roles. The AI starts by doing what a market research analyst would: scanning the web, parsing data, and identifying potential buyers based on factors like spending intent and budget. That alone involves multiple layers of research, filtering, and insight generation.

Then it seamlessly transitions into the sales development role, generating tailored outreach emails aimed at those very prospects. So instead of dividing the labor between departments or team members, one prompt kicks off the whole sequence.

What enables this? According to Srinivas, it’s Perplexity’s sophisticated language model combined with live web search capabilities. The tool can comprehend the user’s objective, pull in timely data, apply filters, and generate human-like content. Sure, the user still decides whether or not to hit “send” on the email, but much of the heavy lifting is already done.

This development lands at a moment when companies across India and beyond are wrestling with what AI means for their workforce. The debate usually splits between automation as a threat versus AI as a support system. But Srinivas’s example seems to point to something else: a possibility where entire workflows are compressed into fewer steps, potentially reshaping how sales and marketing teams’ function altogether.

Whether that ends up enhancing productivity, displacing jobs, or redefining roles is still unfolding. But one thing seems clear, the line between tool and teammate is starting to blur

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: What is Perplexity AI?

Ans: Perplexity AI is a conversational “answer engine” that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user questions, complete with sources and citations. It is presented as an alternative to traditional search engines.

Ques: Who is Aravind Srinivas?

Ans: Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI. He is an AI researcher who has previously worked at major technology firms including Google, DeepMind, OpenAI, and Meta.

Ques: Which two jobs did the Perplexity CEO say AI will automate?

Ans: Aravind Srinivas stated that the work of a market research analyst and a sales development representative (SDR) can be automated.

Ques: How can an AI browser automate jobs with one prompt?

Ans: By understanding and executing a complex, multi-step command. For example, a single prompt can ask the AI to first research and identify potential customers based on specific criteria and then draft customized emails to them, combining research and communication tasks.

Ques: Is Perplexity AI a competitor to Google?

Ans: Yes, Perplexity AI is positioned as a competitor to traditional search engines like Google. It offers a different user experience by providing direct, summarized answers instead of just a list of blue links.