Perplexity Engages Phone Makers to Pre-install Comet AI Browser on Devices

Perplexity AI, the startup backed by Nvidia and known for its AI-driven search engine, is currently in discussions with several smartphone manufacturers about pre-installing its new Comet AI browser on devices. If successful, this could mark a major step in Perplexity’s efforts to scale and take on some of the biggest names in mobile browsing—namely, Google Chrome and Apple Safari.

Key Takeaways:

Perplexity is negotiating with phone makers for pre-installation of its Comet AI browser.

The goal is to capitalize on “browser stickiness,” where users often stick with default apps.

Comet, currently in beta for desktop, integrates Perplexity’s AI for advanced tasks.

This initiative reflects a wider industry trend towards AI-powered browsers.

Perplexity seeks to reach “tens to hundreds of millions” of users next year.

CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed these talks, noting that pre-installation is a crucial part of gaining real user traction. And he’s right. The browser landscape on mobile is incredibly sticky, most users rarely bother to switch from whatever comes preloaded. Getting Comet in as a default could give Perplexity a massive boost in daily use and brand visibility.

Right now, Chrome dominates mobile browsing with roughly 70% of the global market, while Safari and Samsung Internet make up another quarter. Convincing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to deviate from that status quo isn’t going to be easy, but it’s clear that Perplexity sees this as a necessary challenge.

Comet, still in its beta stage for desktop, is already showing off some unique features that stretch beyond traditional browsing. It folds in Perplexity’s AI to help users not just search the web, but interact with their own data, think emails, calendars, and documents. It can help schedule meetings, summarize articles, and even take small actions on behalf of the user. This idea of “agentic AI,” where the browser starts to act more like an assistant than just a tool, is part of a broader movement in tech. Other companies, including OpenAI, are reportedly developing similar smart-browser platforms.

Of course, getting onto phones by default isn’t just about exposure. It also plays into how users behave. People tend to stick with whatever’s pre-installed, whether it’s out of habit or convenience. So by positioning Comet as the go-to browser out of the box, Perplexity hopes to reach, as the company put it, “tens to hundreds of millions” of users over the next year. That ambition follows an initial rollout on desktop that served as a testing ground.

And they’ve got some serious momentum. Perplexity recently secured new funding that values the company at around $18 billion, a striking figure that reflects strong investor confidence. It’s also partnered with Bharti Airtel in India, offering a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro to Airtel’s 360 million customers. India, with its rapidly growing base of mobile internet users, appears to be a key growth market in Perplexity’s playbook.

That said, the idea of pre-installed apps isn’t without its baggage. While convenient, such apps often spark criticism for turning into bloatware, taking up space, draining battery, and occasionally raising concerns around data privacy. In India especially, there’s been ongoing public debate and even legal action over transparency and user rights around pre-installed software. For Perplexity, this underscores the need for clear communication and strong privacy practices if Comet is to win trust on that front.

Ultimately, these talks between Perplexity and phone makers could shift more than just a homepage, they might change how users interact with AI in everyday digital life. Whether that’s enough to challenge the incumbents remains to be seen, but it does suggest a fascinating evolution in how browsers might soon work.

Related FAQs:

Q1: What is Perplexity’s Comet AI mobile browser?

A1: Comet is an AI-powered mobile web browser developed by Perplexity AI that integrates artificial intelligence features directly into the Browse experience, allowing users to ask questions, summarize content, and perform tasks.

Q2: What does “pre-installing” a browser mean for smartphone users?

A2: Pre-installing means the browser comes factory-installed on the smartphone when you purchase it, making it a default option alongside other essential applications.

Q3: What are the benefits of an AI-powered browser like Comet?

A3: An AI-powered browser can offer features such as instant answers to queries, content summarization, task automation (like scheduling), and personalized Browse experiences, all integrated within the browser interface.

Q4: Which phone makers is Perplexity talking to about Comet?

A4: While specific names of phone makers are not publicly disclosed at this time, Perplexity is engaging with various mobile device manufacturers for potential pre-installation deals.

Q5; How does Perplexity AI plan to compete with Google Chrome?

A5: Perplexity aims to compete by offering a distinct AI-integrated Browse experience through Comet and by leveraging pre-installation deals with phone makers to gain a wider user base.