Perplexity Launches Its Comet Browser for Windows and Mac Users in India

Perplexity has rolled out its new Comet browser in India, making it available for download on both Windows and Mac. What makes this launch interesting is that the browser doesn’t just run like a standard one. It comes with Perplexity’s own AI-powered conversational search engine built right in, meaning users don’t have to rely on traditional search engines like Google within Chrome or Safari to look things up.

Key Takeaways

Perplexity’s Comet browser is now officially downloadable in India.

Available for Windows and macOS desktop users.

Built-in AI search provides direct answers with sources.

A feature called ‘Spaces’ lets users organize their research into collections.

Free to use, with a Pro subscription for advanced tools.

Perplexity, the company behind the browser, is known for its AI answer engine that gives clear, cited responses to questions instead of just showing a list of links. With Comet, this capability is now part of a full desktop application. Type in a query, and rather than taking you through several search results, the browser can summarize the answer right there with references included. It’s a noticeably different experience compared to the way most browsers work.

One of the standout tools in Comet is something called ‘Spaces’. Think of it like folders for your online research. Users can create a Space for a particular topic, say planning a holiday or working on a project and all searches, pages, and AI-generated answers linked to that topic are automatically saved in that Space. This makes it easier to keep track of research without scrolling endlessly through old browser histories.

For people already familiar with Perplexity, the Comet browser feels more integrated. It connects smoothly with Perplexity Pro, the company’s paid plan that unlocks stronger AI models like GPT-4o and Claude 3, plus unlimited file uploads and other perks. Still, the main browser and its everyday AI-powered search are free for anyone to use.

The India launch adds a new player to a browser market still heavily dominated by Google Chrome. While most browsers compete on things like speed and security, Comet leans into its unique advantage: direct AI-powered answers. The idea is to help people find information faster and with less effort. Early reactions online mention the simple, clean interface and how useful ‘Spaces’ feels for handling bigger or more complex searches. Of course, the browser is still very new, and whether it gains traction long term will likely depend on how reliable people find this AI-first way of browsing the web.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Perplexity Comet?

A. Perplexity Comet is a desktop web browser created by the AI company Perplexity. Its main feature is the built-in AI conversational search engine that provides direct answers to questions.

Q. Is the Perplexity Comet browser free to use in India?

A. Yes, the Comet browser is free to download and use. There is an optional paid subscription called Perplexity Pro that offers more advanced features and access to more capable AI models.

Q. How is Comet different from using the Perplexity website on Chrome?

A. Comet offers a more integrated experience. Features like ‘Spaces’ for organizing research are part of the browser itself, allowing for better workflow management compared to using a website in a standard browser tab.

Q. Can I import my bookmarks and passwords to Comet?

A. Yes, like most modern browsers, Perplexity Comet likely includes options to import bookmarks, browsing history, and passwords from other browsers like Google Chrome or Safari to make switching easier.

Q. Is Perplexity Comet available for mobile phones in India?

A. Currently, Perplexity Comet is a desktop-only browser available for Windows and macOS. Perplexity does offer separate mobile apps for Android and iOS that provide access to its AI search engine.