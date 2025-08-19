Perplexity now Supports Live Earnings Call Transcripts for Indian Stocks

Perplexity, the AI-powered search engine, has introduced live earnings call transcripts for Indian companies on its Finance dashboard. This means users can now follow real-time transcriptions of quarterly earnings calls from firms listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Up until now, Perplexity’s financial focus was mostly on US stocks. With this move, the company is showing how important India’s growing stock market has become. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced the feature on X, saying it is meant to bring more value to Indian equity market research.

Key Takeaways

Investors can now read earnings call transcripts as they happen, along with access to a calendar of upcoming calls. Accessibility for Indian investors: What was often locked behind costly paywalls is now free and easier to access for retail investors.

Potential for partnership: A short conversation on X between Srinivas and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has raised speculation about a possible collaboration.

A closer look at the feature

For years, Indian investors have relied on post-event summaries, scattered news reports, or recorded audio of earnings calls to understand company performance. These calls, where executives discuss financial results and answer analyst questions, are a vital source of information. Having live transcripts available means investors can now follow the discussion word-for-word without delays.

This is especially useful for retail investors who may not have access to expensive analyst reports. Real-time access gives them the chance to react and interpret information directly rather than waiting on secondhand analysis.

The launch also fits into Perplexity’s wider strategy in India. The company recently partnered with telecom operator Airtel to offer free access to Perplexity Pro for more than 360 million Airtel customers. That partnership rapidly expanded its reach in one of its most important markets. Adding local financial data such as live earnings call transcripts feels like a natural step to build on that momentum.

Perplexity is also setting itself apart from traditional data providers. Services like Bloomberg or Refinitiv deliver similar earnings information, but usually at a high cost. Perplexity integrates it into an AI-powered dashboard where users can ask questions in plain language. Someone might want to know about revenue growth or expenses, and instead of reading long documents, they get a clear answer pulled directly from the transcripts.

It is not just about accessibility but also about making the process simpler. Financial research can often feel complicated, and this approach reduces that burden. If the potential partnership with Zerodha, India’s largest stockbroker, actually happens, it could give Perplexity an even stronger foothold. The mix of Zerodha’s large user base with Perplexity’s AI-driven insights would be a powerful combination at a time when retail participation in the markets is increasing quickly.

FAQs

Q: What are earnings call transcripts?

A: Earnings call transcripts are written records of the conference calls companies hold after announcing their quarterly or annual financial results. During these calls, company executives discuss their performance and answer questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Q: Why are live earnings call transcripts important for investors?

A: Live transcripts help investors get real-time information and insights into a company’s financial results, management’s plans, and business outlook. This allows them to make faster, more informed decisions.

Q: Is the Perplexity live transcript feature available for all Indian stocks?

A: Perplexity has stated that the live transcription feature supports many Indian public companies and will add more in the future.

Q: Do I need a paid subscription to access this feature?

A: Perplexity is currently offering the live earnings call transcriptions and other features on its Finance dashboard for free. Some advanced features might require a Pro subscription.