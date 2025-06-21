Perplexity Stuns X Users: AI Video Generation Goes Live, Transforming How We Ask and Watch

Let’s face it—scrolling through endless text and static visuals on social media can get a little repetitive. That might explain why Perplexity AI’s new video generation feature on X created such a buzz the moment it launched.

Starting June 19, users in India and around the world can tweet a simple text prompt to @AskPerplexity and receive a short, eight-second video generated entirely by AI. These aren’t just silent visuals either—they come with audio and synced dialogue, making the experience surprisingly immersive.

It’s a powerful example of how AI can go from being something we read about to something we actively use in everyday conversations—especially on a platform like X, where content thrives on brevity and creativity.

Key Highlights:

On June 19, 2025, Perplexity AI introduced AI-generated video responses via its “Ask Perplexity” feature on X (previously Twitter).

Users can now generate 8-second videos—complete with audio and dialogue—by tweeting prompts and tagging @AskPerplexity.

Engagement on X has spiked, with users exploring a wide range of prompts, from quirky ideas to social commentary.

High usage has led to noticeable delays in response times from the @AskPerplexity bot.

The rollout follows Perplexity’s April expansion into WhatsApp, bringing AI research help and image creation tools to the platform.

Perplexity, founded in 2022, is now valued at approximately $14 billion and brands itself as an “answer engine.”

The company’s long-term vision includes integrating AI across platforms and devices—possibly even into smartphones.

Revenue comes from a free plan, a ₹1,700/month ($20) Pro plan, and a ₹3,400/month ($40) per-seat enterprise plan.

Indians Join the Global Trend

Naturally, users across India have jumped in to test the limits—some asking for animated parathas dancing in a dhaba, others crafting satirical takes on political figures. The @AskPerplexity bot, now flooded with requests, even cheekily responded: “I’ve read through your video request DMs. Some of y’all need help.” It’s rare to see an AI with a sense of humour, but here we are.

The steps are simple: type out what kind of video you want, tag @AskPerplexity, and wait. Due to overwhelming demand, wait times have gone up—but the responses, often playful and sharp, make it worthwhile.

Perplexity AI: The Backstory

The story of Perplexity began in 2022, founded by Andy Konwinski, Johnny Ho, Denis Yarats, and Aravind Srinivas—an IIT Madras alumnus who now serves as CEO. Unlike traditional search engines, Perplexity doesn’t just serve up links. It tries to give a direct, sourced answer to your question—saving you the hassle of clicking through multiple pages.

And it’s grown quickly. In just a few months, the company moved from a $9 billion valuation in late 2024 to $14 billion by early 2025. Investors include heavyweights like Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions), SoftBank, Databricks Ventures, Nvidia, and others.

Their monetisation model is layered. There’s a free plan, a Pro plan (around ₹1,700/month) with access to tools like OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Claude 3, and a business-focused enterprise tier (₹3,400/month per user). Within just 20 months of launching its Pro service, Perplexity was already generating over ₹800 crore ($100 million) in annualised recurring revenue.

Strategic Moves with a Broader Vision

This isn’t just a cool gimmick. Perplexity’s video feature builds on its growing footprint in daily digital life. In April, it entered WhatsApp—used widely across India—offering free AI-generated answers, image creation, and more. For many, it was their first real interaction with generative AI.

Now, with 22 million active users globally and a target of one billion weekly queries by year-end, Perplexity is clearly playing the long game. There are even rumours of discussions with smartphone giants like Samsung, which could see Perplexity’s assistant integrated directly into phones—possibly replacing the usual AI voice you talk to.

How It Works, Behind the Scenes

Although the exact tech stack remains confidential, we can make some educated guesses. Perplexity likely uses a combination of deep learning models trained on massive datasets of images, video clips, and speech.

When a user tweets a prompt, the AI analyses it for objects, actions, tone, and context. It then uses generative tools to create an eight-second clip that visually and audibly matches the description. Despite current delays, the turnaround time is still impressive considering the complexity of the task.

The system includes safety filters to block harmful or inappropriate content—important for public platforms. Interestingly, these checks haven’t dulled the tool’s creativity, as Indian users continue pushing its limits in fun, socially relevant ways.

What This Means for Content, Creators & Everyday Users

The implications are far-reaching:

More People Can Create: You no longer need video-editing software or animation tools—just an idea and a tweet.

You no longer need video-editing software or animation tools—just an idea and a tweet. Visual Learning May Rise: Short videos can make concepts easier to grasp, especially for younger users or those engaging with new topics.

Short videos can make concepts easier to grasp, especially for younger users or those engaging with new topics. Social Media Could Shift: If AI videos go viral, we might see a shift from text threads to quick, clever AI-generated clips.

If AI videos go viral, we might see a shift from text threads to quick, clever AI-generated clips. The Competitive Landscape Will Heat Up: Other AI and tech companies will likely respond. We could be on the verge of an arms race in real-time content creation.

Other AI and tech companies will likely respond. We could be on the verge of an arms race in real-time content creation. Ethical Responsibility Still Matters: From misinformation to deepfakes, the potential misuse of such tools remains a concern. Developers must walk the line between innovation and accountability.

At its core, this new feature isn’t just about technology—it’s about expression. And with India’s diverse digital audience, from techies in Bengaluru to college students in Patna, the creative use cases are just beginning.

FAQs: What Indians Need to Know

Q1: What is “Ask Perplexity” on X?

A1: It’s an AI service where users tweet prompts to @AskPerplexity and receive replies, including videos, straight on X.

Q2: How long are the AI videos?

A2: Each one is about 8 seconds—ideal for sharing and fast viewing.

Q3: Do they have sound?

A3: Yes. Each video includes matching audio and dialogue for a more immersive experience.

Q4: Is this feature available on WhatsApp too?

A4: No, only on X for now. But Perplexity’s WhatsApp integration supports image generation and research queries.

Q5: Can I write any prompt?

A5: Almost anything—funny, informative, satirical. Just keep it respectful and within guidelines.

Q6: Why are video replies delayed?

A6: High user demand has created a queue. But the system is working through requests steadily.

Q7: How is this different from Google?

A7: Google gives you links. Perplexity gives you direct answers—with citations—plus now, visual responses.

Q8: What’s the company worth?

A8: As of early 2025, it’s valued around ₹1.2 lakh crore ($14 billion).

Q9: Are there paid plans?

A9: Yes—free, Pro (₹1,700/month), and enterprise (₹3,400/month per user).

Q10: Who founded it?

A10: Andy Konwinski, Johnny Ho, Denis Yarats, and Aravind Srinivas—an alumnus of IIT Madras.