PhonePe Appoints Ex-Meta India Policy Head Shivnath Thukral as VP for Public Policy and Government Affairs

PhonePe names Shivnath Thukral, former Meta India public policy chief, as VP for Public Policy and Government Affairs, bolstering its engagement with policymakers.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
PhonePe Appoints Ex-Meta India Policy Head Shivnath Thukral as VP for Public Policy and Government Affairs

In a move that signals a stronger push into the regulatory and governmental dialogue space, PhonePe has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its new Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs. Thukral, who previously led public policy efforts at Meta India, brings a seasoned perspective to the table. His arrival comes at a pivotal moment for the company.

There’s little doubt that PhonePe is positioning itself for deeper interaction with government bodies and regulatory institutions. This appointment suggests just that. And with the buzz around a potential public offering growing louder, the timing feels anything but coincidental.

Key Takeaways:

  • Shivnath Thukral joins PhonePe as VP for Public Policy and Government Affairs.
  • He previously led public policy for Meta India.
  • The appointment is aimed at bolstering regulatory and policymaker engagement.
  • Comes as PhonePe reportedly prepares for an IPO.
  • Thukral will work closely with founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari.

In his new capacity, Thukral will steer the company’s policy-facing initiatives, crafting external narratives and aligning PhonePe’s innovations with India’s dynamic and often challenging regulatory frameworks. Given his years at Meta navigating similar complexities, Thukral’s know-how is likely to prove invaluable.

PhonePe’s trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. Backed by Walmart, it’s now a heavyweight in the UPI payments ecosystem. Just last month, it processed 8.55 billion UPI transactions—that’s over Rs 11.99 lakh crore in value. A massive chunk of the nation’s total UPI volume, really. But they haven’t stopped at payments. The platform now spans insurance, mutual funds, lending, and even tech products like Pincode (a hyperlocal shopping app) and the Indus Appstore.

Thukral’s onboarding happens to coincide with intensifying regulatory scrutiny of fintech players in India. From debates on data privacy to the ever-contentious issue of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, the landscape is in flux. With PhonePe depending heavily on digital payments for revenue, such policy matters are far from academic. They’re existential.

And then there’s the IPO. Rumors suggest the company is readying its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), aiming for a valuation in the ballpark of $15 billion. That’s no small feat, and it demands solid regulatory navigation. Thukral’s previous advocacy work, especially around digital regulation and financial inclusion, could make a real difference here.

Commenting on the appointment, Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO at PhonePe, expressed enthusiasm about having Thukral onboard. He emphasized Thukral’s nuanced understanding of the policy ecosystem and its potential to guide PhonePe’s next phase.

It’s also worth noting that Thukral has worn many hats across key industry bodies—Broadband India Forum, the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and the Public Affairs Forum of India, to name a few. That pedigree only adds depth to his role.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1: What is Shivnath Thukral’s new role at PhonePe?
A1: He’s been appointed as the Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs.

Q2: What was Shivnath Thukral’s previous role?
A2: Thukral served as the public policy chief for Meta India.

Q3: Why is this appointment significant for PhonePe?
A3: With regulatory pressures growing and a possible IPO on the horizon, Thukral’s experience is expected to help PhonePe manage policy complexities and government engagement more effectively.

Q4: What are PhonePe’s main business areas?
A4: Beyond UPI-based digital payments, PhonePe operates in insurance, lending, mutual funds, and consumer tech platforms like Pincode and Indus Appstore.

Q5: How does public policy impact digital payment companies in India?
A5: Public policy influences how these companies operate, from data privacy rules to monetization structures like MDR. For a player like PhonePe, such regulations directly impact growth and revenue strategies.

ByMahak Aggarwal
You Might also Like