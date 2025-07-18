PhonePe’s Pincode Initiative Digitalises Over 1,000 Offline Retail Stores

PhonePe’s hyperlocal commerce platform, Pincode, has now brought more than 1,000 local offline retail stores into its digital fold. It’s a significant leap that gives neighbourhood retailers in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Varanasi a real shot at expanding their footprint online. At its core, the initiative is about helping small stores build the technological backbone they need to stay competitive in India’s fast-evolving digital retail space.

Key Takeaways:

PhonePe’s Pincode has onboarded more than 1,000 offline retail stores.

The initiative covers major cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Varanasi.

Pincode provides technology, operational support, and logistics to local businesses.

It helps offline stores establish an online presence and improve their core operations.

The goal is to enable local retailers to compete with larger online platforms.

To put it simply, Pincode is trying to solve an old problem with new tools. Many small shops, especially in urban neighborhoods, still face challenges like limited customer reach, delivery hiccups, and pressure from big e-commerce platforms. With Pincode, PhonePe offers not just visibility but also operational and logistical support that allows these stores to function more like modern digital-first retailers, without losing their personal touch.

Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode, emphasized that their platform isn’t just about moving shops online; it’s about creating what he calls “future-ready businesses.” That means everything from better stock management systems to tools that help stores understand their customers’ needs more clearly. It’s about being a true growth partner, he said, not just a tech provider.

And the effort is pretty comprehensive. For instance, Pincode’s Smart Store Program offers features like ERP and POS system integrations, enabling store owners to keep better tabs on inventory and sales. Beyond that, there’s support for refining store layouts, streamlining order processing, and managing logistics, right down to ensuring that over 99% of deliveries are completed successfully. AI-powered cataloguing also plays a role by simplifying how products are listed and updated online, which can be especially helpful for smaller merchants not used to digital systems.

Interestingly, the timing aligns well with a larger trend in India: the growing traction of offline-to-online (O2O) commerce. This model blends physical presence with digital discovery something many kirana stores have begun embracing ever since UPI made digital payments mainstream around 2016. Pincode appears to be building on that momentum, giving these shops the tools to not only accept payments digitally but also manage inventory, fulfill online orders, and reach customers far beyond their immediate locality.

The backstory of Pincode also speaks to its ambition. Launched in April 2023 on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform, it eventually carved its own path, building out an independent marketplace infrastructure while continuing to draw on PhonePe’s massive user base, reportedly over 45 crore and widespread merchant network.

Feedback from merchants already on the platform seems encouraging. A retailer in Greater Noida shared that nearly 75% of their current sales now come from online orders placed through Pincode. Deliveries are timely, and cash flow, they say, is much easier to manage. Meanwhile, a Pune-based store owner mentioned a noticeable uptick in both weekday and weekend sales, citing the ease of onboarding and the responsive support team as major positives.

As for who can join, the platform appears open to a wide range of retailers everything from groceries and meat shops to pharmacies and pet supply stores. Pincode is actively inviting these businesses to come onboard, with the promise of not just visibility, but real growth potential.

