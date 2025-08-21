Pixel 10 Phones Arrive With New Tensor Chip and AI Features

Google has officially rolled out its Pixel 10 smartphone series, and as expected, it’s putting a lot of weight behind fresh hardware and, perhaps more notably, AI capabilities. The lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL. Each of these new models runs on Google’s latest in-house processor, the Tensor G5. It’s built on TSMC’s 3nm process, which might not sound flashy to everyone, but it’s a significant leap that underpins much of what these phones are aiming to deliver.

At the heart of the Pixel 10 story is the Tensor G5 chip. According to Google, it’s 34% faster on the CPU side and boasts a 60% performance boost in the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) compared to the last generation. That kind of jump means a lot of the AI tasks can now run directly on the device, without leaning on cloud services. It’s not just a performance thing either, it also means better privacy and faster response times. This chip also powers Gemini Nano, a lighter AI model that’s specifically designed to function on the device itself.

Key Takeaways

New Processor : Google’s Tensor G5, manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, drives the Pixel 10 series.

: Google’s Tensor G5, manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, drives the Pixel 10 series. On-Device AI : Gemini Nano handles many of the AI features locally, enhancing speed and privacy.

: Gemini Nano handles many of the AI features locally, enhancing speed and privacy. Camera System : For the first time, the standard Pixel 10 comes with a triple-camera setup, including a telephoto lens.

: For the first time, the standard Pixel 10 comes with a triple-camera setup, including a telephoto lens. Software Updates : All Pixel 10 models are guaranteed seven years of OS and security updates.

: All Pixel 10 models are guaranteed seven years of OS and security updates. Pricing and Availability: The Pixel 10 starts at ₹79,990 in India, with pre-orders live and open sales starting August 28.

Now, here’s something that might catch the eye of photography enthusiasts: the regular Pixel 10 now includes a triple-camera setup. That wasn’t the case before. You get a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. It brings the base model closer to what used to be reserved for the higher-end versions. Meanwhile, the Pro models stick to their premium imaging gear: a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens, again with 5x optical zoom.

There are also new AI-driven software features onboard. One of them, called “Magic Cue,” acts a bit like a proactive assistant. Let’s say you receive a text about a flight, Magic Cue can pull up relevant details from your Gmail and present them on the fly. Then there’s “Voice Translate,” which enables real-time translation during calls, and it all happens directly on the phone. On the camera front, there’s “Camera Coach,” offering tips while you’re shooting, and “Pro Res Zoom,” which leverages machine learning to sharpen distant shots, up to 100x zoom on the Pro variants.

Design-wise, the Pixel 10 series keep the familiar horizontal camera bar that’s become its signature. The standard model has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Pro and Pro XL models go a notch higher with “Super Actua” displays that reach 3,300 nits and support dynamic refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covers the screens, and all models come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Internally, the Pixel 10 packs 12GB RAM, while the Pro variants jump to 16GB. Battery-wise, the Pixel 10 has a 4,970 mAh unit, which should be plenty for most users.

As for availability, the Pixel 10 series is now up for pre-order in India. The base Pixel 10 with 256GB storage is priced at ₹79,990. The Pro model starts at ₹1,09,999, and the top-end Pixel 10 Pro XL comes in at ₹1,24,999. Open sales begin on August 28.

FAQs

Q1. What is the new Tensor G5 chip?

A1. The Tensor G5 is Google’s custom processor for the Pixel 10 phones. It is built on a 3nm process and is designed to handle on-device AI tasks with better performance and power management.

Q2. What is the difference between Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro?

A2. The Pixel 10 Pro has more powerful hardware, including a larger battery, more RAM, a brighter display with a wider refresh rate range, and a more advanced camera system with features like Pro Res Zoom. The standard Pixel 10 has a new triple-camera setup, which is a major update for the base model.

Q3. What is on-device AI?

A3. On-device AI means that the phone’s AI features, like real-time translation and photo editing, work directly on the device’s processor without sending data to a cloud server. This makes the features faster and helps with user privacy.

Q4. Where can I buy the Pixel 10 in India?

A4. The Pixel 10 phones are available for pre-order from the Google Store and other retail partners. The sale date is August 28, 2025.

Q5. Do Pixel 10 phones support wireless charging?

A5. Yes, all Pixel 10 models support Pixelsnap wireless charging, which is certified for the Qi2 standard. The phones also support fast wired and wireless charging.