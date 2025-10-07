News

PlayStation India Cup Returns with EA SPORTS FC 26 Tournament on PS5

NODWIN Gaming and PlayStation announce the fourth PlayStation India Cup with EA SPORTS FC 26. The PS5 tournament features a ₹4,00,000 prize pool and a live finale at Delhi Comic Con.

PlayStation India Cup Returns with EA SPORTS FC 26 Tournament on PS5

NODWIN Gaming and PlayStation have announced the return of the PlayStation India Cup, now in its fourth edition, featuring the latest football title, EA SPORTS FC 26. The console esports event will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and carries a total prize pool of ₹4,00,000. It will all culminate in a live grand finale at Delhi Comic Con on December 7, 2025.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Event: Fourth Edition of the PlayStation India Cup.
  • Game: EA SPORTS FC 26.
  • Platform: Exclusively on PlayStation 5 (PS5).
  • Prize Pool: ₹4,00,000.
  • Registrations: Open on October 8, 2025.
  • Grand Finale: Delhi Comic Con, NSIC Grounds, New Delhi, from December 5-7, 2025.

The PlayStation India Cup remains the country’s only official console esports competition, and it’s expected to draw some of India’s best competitive gamers. The tournament’s structure will begin with daily online qualifiers, followed by an online playoff stage. From there, only the top eight players will advance to the final round. The finale will be hosted live at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, during the Delhi Comic Con, one of India’s biggest pop culture events.

Players will be competing for their share of the ₹4,00,000 prize pool. Interestingly, all eight finalists will also receive official PlayStation merchandise, which adds a nice touch of recognition beyond just prize money. Hosting the finale at Delhi Comic Con seems like a deliberate move to merge the excitement of pop culture with competitive gaming, creating an energetic and diverse environment for both fans and players.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, referred to console esports in India as a “premium niche” and described Comic Con as the “ideal stage” for such an event. His comment hints at how console-based esports is still growing but carries a certain prestige within India’s wider gaming scene.

The previous edition of the India Cup, held at Delhi Comic Con in 2024, featured a dedicated PlayStation zone with game demos and live commentary that proved to be a hit with visitors. This year’s edition is expected to go even bigger, with influencer content, live streams, and fan activities planned throughout the event.

How to Register

Gamers from across India can sign up for the tournament starting October 8, 2025. Registration happens directly through the PS5 console, making the process fairly simple.

  1. Turn on the PlayStation 5 and connect it to the internet.
  2. Go to the “Events” or “Tournaments” section on the PS5 dashboard.
  3. Look for the “PlayStation India Cup FC 26” listing.
  4. Select the tournament and follow the on-screen steps to register.
  5. Confirm participation and keep an eye on notifications for match schedules.

The daily qualifier cups will continue until November 10, 2025, and it’s worth registering early to secure a slot before the competition fills up.

The PlayStation India Cup 2025 looks set to bring together competitive spirit, community engagement, and the ever-growing enthusiasm for console gaming in India, perhaps reminding everyone just how much esports has evolved in the country over the last few years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the total prize pool for the PlayStation India Cup?

A1: The total prize pool is ₹4,00,000.

Q2: Which game will be played in the tournament?

A2: The tournament will feature EA SPORTS FC 26.

Q3: Can I participate using a PlayStation 4?

A3: No, the tournament is exclusively for PlayStation 5 (PS5) console users.

Q4: Where will the grand finale take place?

A4: The grand finale will be a live event at Delhi Comic Con, held at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, from December 5-7, 2025.

Q5: How can I register for the tournament?

A5: You can register directly from your PS5 console by going to the ‘Events’ or ‘Tournaments’ section on the dashboard and selecting the PlayStation India Cup.

Q6: What is the last date for the online qualifiers?

A6: The daily online qualifier cups will conclude on November 10, 2025.

HMD Launches Touch 4G Hybrid Phone in India for INR 3,499
Apple iPhone Alarm Update Fixes Oversleeping Bug for Users
OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 16 Launch in India on October 16 with New AI Features
OpenAI Puts Popular Apps Like Spotify and Canva Inside ChatGPT
OpenAI Makes Codex AI Coding Model Generally Available Through API
