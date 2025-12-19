PlayStation India holiday sale brings big discounts on PS5 accessories and top games

PlayStation India has officially outlined its year-end holiday sale for 2025, and it is shaping up to be a fairly generous one, especially for existing PlayStation 5 owners. The promotion focuses on PS5 accessories and a solid lineup of popular games, with discounts that make a noticeable difference rather than token price cuts. The sale begins on 23rd December and runs through 5th January 2026, covering the core festive shopping window.

These offers are available across a wide mix of online and offline retailers in India. Online shoppers can check platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, while those who prefer in-store purchases can head to Sony Center outlets, Croma, and other major electronics chains. According to the details shared, some accessories are discounted by as much as ₹10,000, which is likely to catch the attention of anyone planning an upgrade or an extra controller for the holidays.

Key Takeaways

The sale runs from 23rd December 2025 to 5th January 2026.

Discounts apply to DualSense controllers, PS VR2, and the Pulse audio lineup.

Popular PS5 games like Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarok are available at lower prices.

Deals can be found on Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and at offline retail stores across India.

Heavy price cuts on DualSense controllers and audio gear

One of the more prominent parts of this holiday sale is the wide range of discounted DualSense wireless controllers. Standard white and black variants, which usually retail between ₹5,990 and ₹6,390, are now available starting at ₹4,490. That alone makes it easier to justify picking up a second controller, perhaps for local multiplayer or simply as a backup.

For players who like a bit more personality in their setup, special color options such as Grey Camo, Ice Blue, and Metallic Red are priced at ₹4,890. Even the higher-end metallic and chromatic editions, including Chrome Pearl and Chrome Indigo, have seen a price reduction. These versions are now listed at ₹5,349, down from their original ₹6,849, which feels like a reasonable saving for what are usually premium cosmetic options.

The biggest price drop in the entire sale arguably belongs to the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. These earbuds, equipped with planar magnetic drivers designed to deliver more detailed and balanced audio, have received a massive ₹9,000 discount. Their sale price now stands at ₹9,990. The Pulse Elite wireless headset has also been reduced and is available for ₹10,990, making it a more approachable option for players who want dedicated gaming audio without stretching their budget too far.

For those interested in a more immersive setup, the PlayStation VR2 headset is part of the sale as well. It is now priced at ₹34,999, which is ₹10,000 less than its usual retail price. While VR remains a niche for some players, this discount might be enough to push curious PS5 owners to finally give it a try.

Discounts on popular PS5 game titles

The holiday sale is not limited to hardware. A strong selection of PS5 games, including first-party hits and partner titles, is also available at reduced prices. One of the standout deals here is God of War Ragnarok, which is listed at ₹2,099. Considering its scale and production value, that price feels particularly compelling.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Rise of the Ronin are both available for ₹2,599 each, catering to fans of action-heavy, cinematic experiences. Other well-received titles such as Astro Bot and Stellar Blade are priced at ₹3,199. These are not throwaway inclusions either, but full-fledged releases that many players may have been waiting to pick up at a lower cost.

Even remasters and collections have not been left out. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection are both available for ₹1,599. For players who missed these titles the first time around or want enhanced versions on the PS5, this is a convenient opportunity to add them to their library before the new year begins.

Availability and retail partners

Indian gamers can access these holiday deals through a wide network of retail partners. In addition to Amazon and Flipkart, quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto are also participating, which could be useful for last-minute purchases or fast deliveries. Offline retailers such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Sony Center stores will also stock the discounted items.

It is worth noting that while the sale officially runs until early January, availability can vary depending on the store and region. Certain controller colors or limited-edition accessories may sell out sooner than others. In practice, shopping earlier during the sale period often offers a better chance of finding exactly what you want.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When does the PlayStation India holiday sale end?

A1: The sale is scheduled to conclude on 5th January 2026.

Q2: Are there any discounts on the PS5 console itself?

A2: The current announcement mainly highlights accessories and games. The PS5 console price remains unchanged, although some retailers may offer separate bank-related deals or bundled offers.

Q3: Where can I buy the discounted Pulse Explore earbuds?

A3: They are available at official Sony Center stores, as well as online on Amazon and Flipkart, and at major electronics retailers such as Croma and Reliance Digital.

Q4: Is the PlayStation Portal included in this sale?

A4: Yes, the PlayStation Portal remote player is available at a promotional price of ₹16,990 during the holiday sale period.