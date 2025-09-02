PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Semicon India 2025, a three-day conference dedicated to accelerating India’s semiconductor journey, in New Delhi today. The event is being held at Yashobhoomi and is already drawing significant attention from global semiconductor leaders, industry experts, and government officials.

It’s expected to host over 20,750 attendees, including more than 2,500 international delegates from 48 countries, underlining just how global the reach of this initiative has become.

Key Takeaways

PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 conference in New Delhi

The event aims to strengthen India’s semiconductor manufacturing and design capabilities

Over 20,750 attendees, including delegates from more than 48 countries, are participating

Sessions will focus on semiconductor projects, infrastructure, R&D, AI, and investment opportunities

Government’s India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is a core part of the initiative

At the heart of this event is the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which was launched back in 2021 under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The government has committed ₹76,000 crore through its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to support semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country. According to recent updates, nearly ₹65,000 crore has already been allocated across approved projects.

The conference is set to dive into a wide range of themes, including infrastructure readiness, semiconductor fabrication (fabs), smart manufacturing techniques, and the role of AI in chip design. A particular spotlight will be on the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, which is helping promote startups and innovators in the chip design space. Already, 23 chip design startups have been approved under this initiative.

Semicon India has steadily built its reputation as a major platform for showcasing India’s progress in semiconductors. The previous editions were held in Bengaluru in 2022, Gandhinagar in 2023, and Greater Noida in 2024. With this year’s event in New Delhi, the initiative continues to build momentum, aiming to position India as a reliable player in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The global landscape is shifting. Supply chains that were once concentrated in just a few countries are now being reconsidered. India is stepping up, both to reduce its reliance on external sources and to invite foreign investment. The government has already approved ten semiconductor facilities under ISM, with total proposed investments reaching around ₹1.6 lakh crore. Among the major projects are a large fabrication plant by the Tata Group in Gujarat and an ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) unit by Micron Technology.

What also stands out this year are the international partnerships. The event will feature round table discussions with six different countries, dedicated pavilions focused on workforce development and startup support, and sessions tailored to help guide long-term planning for India’s semiconductor goals.

On the second day of the conference, Prime Minister Modi will also attend a high-level CEOs’ roundtable. This closed-door session will gather senior executives from leading semiconductor companies to discuss potential collaborations, challenges, and the way forward. India’s young workforce, along with its fast-growing market for smartphones, electric vehicles, and AI-powered devices, makes it an increasingly attractive destination for semiconductor investments.

In many ways, this conference isn’t just about showcasing progress. It’s about signaling intent, that India is not just watching the global semiconductor race but actively joining it.

FAQs

Q. What is the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)?

A. The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is a government program established in 2021 to support and grow India’s semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem. It offers financial incentives and policy support to companies setting up semiconductor facilities in India.

Q. How does India benefit from the semiconductor conference?

A. The conference helps India attract foreign investment and build partnerships with global semiconductor companies. It also provides a platform to showcase India’s policies, talent, and progress in the sector, helping to make the country a hub for design and manufacturing.

Q. What is a semiconductor fab?

A. A semiconductor fab, or fabrication plant, is a factory where semiconductor devices like chips are produced. Setting up a fab requires a very large investment and is a complex process. India’s government is providing support to encourage companies to build these facilities in the country.