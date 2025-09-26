PM Modi Launches BSNL’s Indigenous 4G Service Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the commercial rollout of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) 4G network on Saturday. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 4G saturation project, a government initiative designed to bring mobile connectivity to thousands of villages that still remain outside the telecom grid.

This launch is seen as a turning point for the state-owned telecom operator, which will now run its services on a telecom stack built entirely in India.

Key Takeaways

Indigenous technology : BSNL’s 4G network has been developed by a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) along with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

: BSNL’s 4G network has been developed by a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) along with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). Connecting the unconnected : The saturation project aims to provide mobile services to more than 29,000 remote and previously unserved villages across the country.

: The saturation project aims to provide mobile services to more than 29,000 remote and previously unserved villages across the country. Phased rollout : Following the launch, BSNL plans to accelerate expansion with around 100,000 towers expected to be installed over the next two years.

: Following the launch, BSNL plans to accelerate expansion with around 100,000 towers expected to be installed over the next two years. Future ready: The network is built with an upgrade path to 5G through a simple software update, making the transition faster when the time comes.

The introduction of a fully homegrown 4G system is a big milestone under the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) vision. Unlike private telecom companies that rely on equipment from global players such as Nokia, Ericsson, or Samsung, BSNL’s new service is backed by Indian technology. The TCS-led consortium, which also includes Tejas Networks, will be responsible for supplying the core equipment.

The 4G saturation project itself is being funded through the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). This fund pools contributions from telecom operators to support connectivity in areas that are usually commercially unviable. With a total budget of ₹26,316 crore, the project is expected to make a significant difference by improving access to digital services, online education, and even new livelihood opportunities for people living in rural and remote areas.

BSNL has already been running pilot tests of the network in states like Punjab, and early reports suggest encouraging results. So far, the operator has set up more than 3,500 4G tower sites in anticipation of the nationwide rollout. For customers, the upgrade promises not just faster data speeds but also clearer and more reliable voice calls.

Over the past few years, BSNL has steadily lost ground to private competitors such as Jio and Airtel, largely because it lacked a 4G offering. With this launch, the company is betting on a strong comeback. It is expected to roll out competitive data plans in order to win back subscribers and secure its place once again in India’s telecom market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the BSNL 4G saturation project?

A. It is a government-funded project to provide 4G mobile connectivity to more than 29,000 villages in remote and rural parts of India that currently lack any mobile service.

Q. Is BSNL’s 4G technology completely Indian?

A. Yes, the core technology stack for the network has been developed by a consortium led by India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the government’s Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Q. When will BSNL 4G be available in my area?

A. The rollout will happen in phases. After the initial launch, BSNL plans to rapidly expand its 4G network across the country over the next 18-24 months.

Q. Do I need a new SIM card for BSNL 4G?

A. Most existing BSNL SIM cards are 4G-ready. Customers can check with BSNL customer service if their SIM needs to be upgraded to access the new network.

Q. How will BSNL’s 4G service compare to Jio or Airtel?

A. While official performance metrics will be available after the public launch, pilot projects have shown competitive speeds. BSNL is expected to offer affordable plans to attract and retain customers on its new high-speed network.