News

PM Modi Tells Top Officials to Develop Desi Digital and Social Media Platforms

After a meeting with PM Modi, senior bureaucrats have been directed to fast-track the creation of Indian digital and social media platforms to ensure secure government communication and data sovereignty.

By Swayam Malhotra
4 Min Read
PM Modi Tells Top Officials to Develop Desi Digital and Social Media Platforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked senior government officials to step up efforts to develop homegrown, or ‘desi,’ digital and social media platforms. The instruction followed a high-level meeting that focused mainly on data security and the need to cut India’s reliance on foreign technology companies for communication and data storage. The larger goal here is to create secure, Indian-owned platforms for official government communication.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • A directive has been issued to build Indian alternatives to popular foreign digital platforms.
  • The main goal is to protect sensitive government data and strengthen national security.
  • These new platforms will first be used internally among government departments.
  • The initiative supports the broader ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) vision.

The government’s renewed push for indigenous platforms reflects growing concern over the safety of official data. At present, much of the communication and data from government departments pass through servers owned by foreign corporations and located outside India. This setup naturally raises security risks. By developing its own systems, the government aims to store and manage all critical data within the country, a principle often referred to as data sovereignty.

This is not an entirely new idea. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been working on several projects along these lines. One existing example is the Sandes app, a secure instant messaging platform developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as an alternative to WhatsApp for government employees. Another is DigiLocker, which allows citizens to store and access official documents in a secure cloud environment. The Prime Minister’s latest directive is expected to give a significant boost to such projects and potentially inspire new ones.

Officials have been asked to create a complete digital ecosystem. That means not just messaging apps, but also social media platforms similar to X (formerly Twitter) and even professional networking sites. These will first be rolled out for internal government use, allowing time to test their reliability and security features. If successful, the platforms could eventually be opened to the public, offering Indian citizens an alternative to major global tech platforms.

In a way, this move reflects both practicality and ambition. It ties directly into the government’s ‘Make in India’ program, which emphasizes technological self-reliance. And perhaps, if done right, it might also redefine how India approaches digital communication in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Why does the government want its own social media and digital platforms?

A. The primary reasons are to enhance national security by protecting sensitive government data, achieve self-reliance in the technology sector, and ensure data stays within India’s borders.

Q2. Will the government ban foreign apps like WhatsApp and X?

A. There is no information suggesting a ban on foreign apps for public use. The current focus is on developing secure alternatives for official government communication, not replacing public platforms.

Q3. Are there any Indian social media apps available now?

A. Yes, several Indian social media and digital platforms exist, such as Koo (a microblogging site), ShareChat (a regional language social media platform), and the government’s own Sandes messaging app.

Q4. What is the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative?

A. ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, which means ‘Self-reliant India’, is a government policy to make the country independent by strengthening its own industries and reducing dependence on foreign products and services.

Government Rules Out Increasing Its Stake in Vodafone Idea
Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025
Zupee Introduces Plus Membership for Ad-Free Gaming and Dramas
Sony and AMD Reveal New GPU Tech for Future Gaming
Meta Adds Hindi and Portuguese to AI Dubbing Tool for Instagram and Facebook Reels
Share This Article
BySwayam Malhotra
Follow:
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
Previous Article Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025 Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025
Next Article Government Rules Out Increasing Its Stake in Vodafone Idea Government Rules Out Increasing Its Stake in Vodafone Idea
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

TechBharat and Google Cloud Open India's First AI Center for Public Good in Visakhapatnam
TechBharat and Google Cloud Open India’s First AI Center for Public Good in Visakhapatnam
By Mahak Aggarwal
Realme Announces Diwali Sale with Big Discounts on Smartphones
Realme Announces Diwali Sale with Big Discounts on Smartphones
By Gauri
Livpure Challenges Water Purifier Industry Norms with New Campaign
Livpure Challenges Water Purifier Industry Norms with New Campaign
By Mahak Aggarwal
TCS Buys US Firm ListEngage to Grow its Salesforce and AI Services
TCS Buys US Firm ListEngage to Grow its Salesforce and AI Services
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with 'No Shake' OIS Camera Starting at ₹11,999
Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with ‘No Shake’ OIS Camera Starting at INR 11,999
By Mahak Aggarwal
Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India
Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India
By Gauri

You Might also Like