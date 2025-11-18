POCO Confirms Global Launch of F8 Series on November 26 in Bali

POCO has now officially confirmed that its upcoming F8 series will make its global debut on November 26, 2025, during a launch event in Bali, Indonesia. The announcement came directly through the brand’s social channels, and I have to admit, the choice of Bali feels like an interesting move, almost as if POCO wants to position this lineup with a bit more flair than usual. The series will introduce two main models, the POCO F8 Pro and the POCO F8 Ultra, and something that caught my attention is the new partnership with Bose. The audio tuning angle adds an unexpectedly premium touch, perhaps hinting at how seriously POCO wants these devices to be perceived.

POCO F8 Series Design and Rebranding Details

From what has been circulating across industry reports, the POCO F8 lineup seems closely aligned with Xiaomi’s Redmi K90 series that launched in China back in October 2025. It is not uncommon for POCO to take this route, but the pattern feels especially clear this time. The POCO F8 Ultra is widely believed to be a rebranded Redmi K90 Pro Max, while the POCO F8 Pro mirrors the standard Redmi K90. This rebranding approach isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. If anything, it allows POCO to offer high-end specifications to international markets without delay. I suppose users who keep track of Xiaomi’s ecosystem might even expect this by now, although some may still debate whether this strategy limits the uniqueness of the POCO identity.

Hardware Specifications and Performance

Benchmark listings, particularly those appearing on Geekbench, give us a clearer idea of what to expect in terms of raw performance. The POCO F8 Ultra is reportedly powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This is Qualcomm’s top-tier silicon for the year, designed with intensive gaming and multitasking in mind. If these leaks are accurate, the Ultra might shape up to be a genuinely strong competitor in its segment. The POCO F8 Pro, meanwhile, is expected to run on the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, slightly toned down but still powerful.

Both phones will arrive with Xiaomi HyperOS 3, which is built on Android 16. I think this could give users a cleaner and more fluid software experience, though opinions on custom Android skins tend to be a bit subjective.

There are some notable distinctions in display technology. The POCO F8 Pro may come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel offering a resolution of 1156×2510 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 3,500 nits, which sounds almost excessive on paper but will probably help with outdoor visibility. The POCO F8 Ultra steps things up to a 6.9-inch HDR10+ display with a slightly higher resolution of 1200×2608 pixels, while retaining the same refresh rate and brightness levels. The size difference alone might nudge some users one way or the other, depending on comfort or preference.

Camera and Battery Features

On the Ultra model, the rear camera system is expected to feature three 50MP sensors: a primary shooter, an ultrawide option, and a telephoto lens. The front camera uses a 32MP sensor for selfies. For most people, this setup will likely be more than adequate, though the real-world tuning is what will ultimately decide its place among competitors.

The POCO F8 Pro also keeps things interesting with its own 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It relies on a 20MP front camera for selfies. The slight differences in the camera layouts might influence photography enthusiasts, although it is hard to draw firm conclusions without sample shots.

Battery capacity is one of the standout features this year. The POCO F8 Ultra carries a substantial 7,560mAh battery, while the POCO F8 Pro includes a 7,100mAh unit. Both devices support 100W wired fast charging, and the Ultra even adds 50W wireless charging. These numbers are impressive on their own, but I am curious to see how POCO balances such large batteries with overall weight and ergonomics. Still, the push toward battery longevity is something most users will likely appreciate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the POCO F8 series launch date?

A1: The POCO F8 series will launch globally on November 26, 2025.

Q2: Which processor does the POCO F8 Ultra use?

A2: The POCO F8 Ultra is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Q3: What is the battery capacity of the POCO F8 Pro?

A3: The POCO F8 Pro is expected to have a 7,100mAh battery.

Q4: Does the POCO F8 series support wireless charging?

A4: The POCO F8 Ultra supports 50W wireless charging, while current reports suggest the F8 Pro supports only wired charging.

Q5: Is the POCO F8 series a rebranded Redmi phone?

A5: Yes, reports suggest the POCO F8 Pro is based on the Redmi K90, and the F8 Ultra is based on the Redmi K90 Pro Max.