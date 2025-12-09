POCO Launches C85 5G in India With 6000mAh Battery Starting at ₹10,999

POCO has officially introduced its new budget smartphone, the POCO C85 5G, to the Indian market, and it feels like the brand is leaning heavily into what buyers in the sub-₹12,000 range usually look for. The phone arrives with a big battery, a noticeably large display, and a chipset positioned to handle everyday tasks quite comfortably. POCO confirmed that the device will go on sale starting December 16, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart. The base variant is priced at ₹10,999, though with early bank offers, the effective starting price drops to ₹9,999, which might be appealing for a lot of buyers.

Key Takeaways

Price: Begins at ₹10,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant

Battery: Massive 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Display: Large 6.9-inch HD+ screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G

Sale Date: Goes on sale December 16 at 12 noon on Flipkart

Battery Life and Charging

The highlight, without question, is the 6000mAh battery. POCO says users can expect more than two days of regular usage on a single charge, and while real-world results always vary, this kind of capacity is usually reassuring, especially for people who rely heavily on navigation or long streaming sessions. The 33W fast charging can bring the battery up to around 50 percent in nearly 28 minutes, which is reasonably practical for a budget device.

There is also 10W wired reverse charging, which essentially lets the phone double as a power bank. In everyday terms, this means you can top up accessories like TWS earbuds or even another phone, something I imagine many people will find surprisingly handy at times.

Display and Design

The POCO C85 5G uses a 6.9-inch HD+ display, and at this price point, it stands out simply due to its size. The screen supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, making scrolling through social apps or menus feel smoother. Despite the larger battery and display, the device maintains a slim 7.99mm profile, which might make it feel lighter or at least more comfortable than what the numbers suggest.

Its quad-curved back design helps with grip, and the dual-tone finish gives it a slightly more polished look. POCO is offering the phone in three colour options: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black. The phone also holds an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, so it can handle splashes, though it is not intended for submersion.

Performance and Software

Inside, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. According to POCO, the device scored above 450,000 on AnTuTu, which indicates that it should comfortably manage day-to-day usage and moderate gaming. With support for up to 16GB of Turbo RAM (a mix of physical and virtual RAM), multitasking is expected to feel smoother, though results will naturally vary depending on app usage.

On the software side, the POCO C85 5G ships with HyperOS 2.2 based on Android 15. The company has committed to two years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates, which is reassuring, particularly for anyone planning to keep the device for several years.

Camera Specifications

For photography, the POCO C85 5G features a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup meant to capture sharp images across different lighting environments. On the front, the phone includes an 8MP camera dedicated to selfies and video calls. While it is not positioned as a camera-centric device, these specs should be enough for most casual users.

Pricing and Availability

The POCO C85 5G goes on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting December 16 at 12 PM. Below is the official pricing:

4GB + 128GB: ₹10,999

6GB + 128GB: ₹11,999

8GB + 128GB: ₹13,499

Launch Offers: Buyers can access a flat ₹1,000 instant discount using HDFC, ICICI, or SBI Bank credit or debit cards on the first day of sale. POCO is also offering a ₹1,000 exchange bonus for customers trading in an older device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Does the POCO C85 5G come with a charger in the box?

A1: Yes, the box typically includes the 33W charger and a USB Type-C cable, though you should check the specific listing on Flipkart to confirm package contents.

Q2: Is the storage expandable on the POCO C85 5G?

A2: Yes, the device supports storage expansion, likely through a dedicated microSD card slot, with the base storage set at 128GB.

Q3: Can the POCO C85 5G handle heavy gaming?

A3: The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 is a capable budget processor. It can run games like BGMI and COD Mobile at medium settings, though it is designed more for efficiency and everyday performance rather than competitive or intensive gaming.

Q4: What is the benefit of the IP64 rating?

A4: An IP64 rating means the device is fully protected against dust ingress and can resist water splashes from any direction. It should not be submerged in water.

Q5: Does the phone support 5G in India?

A5: Yes, the POCO C85 supports major 5G bands used by Indian telecom operators such as Jio and Airtel.