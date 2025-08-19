POCO M7 Plus 5G First Sale is Live on Flipkart

The POCO M7 Plus 5G has officially gone on sale in India, available exclusively through Flipkart. The first sale began today, August 19, at 12 PM. Known for delivering phones that balance features with affordability, POCO is once again targeting the budget 5G market with a phone that emphasizes entertainment and long-lasting usage.

Key Takeaways

Price and Variants: ₹12,999 for the 6GB+128GB model, ₹13,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.

₹12,999 for the 6GB+128GB model, ₹13,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Launch Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount on HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank cards, plus an exchange bonus of up to ₹1,000 on select devices.

₹1,000 instant discount on HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank cards, plus an exchange bonus of up to ₹1,000 on select devices. Key Features: 6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast charging, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast charging, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. Availability: Exclusively on Flipkart.

A closer look at the POCO M7 Plus 5G

The POCO M7 Plus 5G is the brand’s newest addition, and it continues the strategy that has made POCO popular in India since its launch in 2018. The company has consistently focused on performance-driven smartphones at competitive prices, and this one is clearly designed for buyers who want a large screen, strong battery life, and 5G connectivity without spending too much.

The phone’s standout feature is its 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery. This type of battery is slimmer and lighter than traditional ones, which makes the phone easier to handle despite its size. POCO says it can power the device for days on a single charge. With 33W fast charging, it also refuels quickly. On top of that, there is 18W reverse charging, which allows the phone to act like a power bank for other devices. For users who carry multiple gadgets, that is quite a handy option.

Another big highlight is the display. At 6.9 inches, it is almost tablet-sized, and the FHD+ resolution paired with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smoother scrolling and gaming. It also has TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection, which could make a real difference for people who spend hours watching content or working on their phones.

Inside, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. With up to 16GB of virtual RAM using POCO’s Turbo RAM feature, performance should be solid for daily multitasking and casual gaming. The phone runs on Android 15 with POCO’s HyperOS 2.0 on top. Buyers will also get four years of security updates, which adds some confidence for long-term use.

For photography, the M7 Plus 5G carries a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies. It also has an IP64 rating that provides resistance against dust and water splashes, though not full protection against submersion.

Early reactions and competition

Looking at reactions on platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), feedback has been somewhat mixed. Some users are impressed with the large battery and display at this price point. Others are cautious about the processor and whether it can handle heavy workloads. A few have also mentioned concerns about the phone’s weight and design. Even so, the overall opinion seems to be that it is a solid value for those who care most about battery life and screen size.

When it comes to competition, the POCO M7 Plus 5G will go head-to-head with other smartphones in the sub-₹15,000 category, such as the Vivo T4x 5G. The Vivo offers faster 44W charging and a different processor, while POCO is betting on a larger battery and bigger screen to draw attention. The choice ultimately depends on whether a user values quicker charging or longer power backup.

Related FAQs

Q1. What are the storage variants for the POCO M7 Plus 5G?

A. The POCO M7 Plus 5G is available with 128GB of internal storage and comes in two RAM variants: 6GB and 8GB.

Q2. Does the POCO M7 Plus 5G support an external memory card?

A. Yes, the POCO M7 Plus 5G supports expandable storage. You can add a microSD card to increase the storage space.

Q3. Does the POCO M7 Plus 5G have a headphone jack?

A. Yes, the POCO M7 Plus 5G comes with a headphone jack, allowing you to use wired headphones.

Q4. What colors is the POCO M7 Plus 5G available in?

A. The POCO M7 Plus 5G is available in Carbon Black, Aqua Blue, and Chrome Silver.

LINK