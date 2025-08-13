POCO M7 Plus 5G Launches in India with Large Battery and 144Hz Display

POCO has rolled out its newest affordable smartphone in India, the POCO M7 Plus 5G. It’s clearly aimed at users who want a phone that lasts through the day (and probably well into the next) without skimping on entertainment features. The star of the show is its 7000mAh silicon carbon battery, a capacity you don’t often see in this price bracket.

The phone’s also got a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, making it appealing for smooth scrolling, gaming, and general day-to-day use. Sales kick off on Flipkart from August 19, with a starting price of ₹12,999 for the base variant.

Key Specs at a Glance

Launch Price: ₹12,999 for 6GB+128GB

₹12,999 for 6GB+128GB Battery: 7000mAh silicon carbon, 18W reverse charging

7000mAh silicon carbon, 18W reverse charging Display: 6.9-inch FHD+, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate

6.9-inch FHD+, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Availability: Flipkart, starting August 19

Flipkart, starting August 19 Software/Durability: 2 OS upgrades, 4 years of security updates, IP64 rating

Battery and Charging

This 7000mAh battery isn’t just big, POCO says it’s the largest in its class. They claim it can maintain up to 80% capacity even after four years, thanks to a 1600-cycle lifespan. That’s a notable promise, especially for people who don’t want to swap phones often. You also get 33W fast charging, plus 18W reverse charging so it can double as a power bank for other gadgets. That’s handy for charging earbuds or even another phone when you’re on the move.

Display and Visual Experience

The large 6.9-inch display stretches across a 91% screen-to-body ratio, with 850 nits peak brightness for better outdoor visibility. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 adds a layer of protection, while triple TUV Rheinland certifications aim to reduce eye strain. The 144Hz refresh rate adapts to the content you’re viewing, which helps save battery without compromising smoothness.

Performance and Software

Running the show is the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, built on a 6nm process. It’s paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and up to 16GB of Turbo RAM (which uses storage as virtual RAM). The phone runs Android 15 with POCO’s HyperOS 2.0 on top, promising two major OS updates and four years of security patches.

Cameras

On the back, you get a 50MP AI main camera designed for varied lighting conditions, while the front houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Video capture tops out at 1080p at 30fps, which is standard for this segment.

Build and Design

The POCO M7 Plus 5G has an IP64 rating, giving it dust protection and resistance against water splashes, reassuring for outdoor use. Its premium grid design with a matte finish is available in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver.

Pricing and Launch Offers

The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at ₹12,999, while the 8GB+128GB model costs ₹13,999. Launch offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount on HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, or an additional ₹1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices. With these offers, the phone sits strongly in the sub ₹15,000 category.

FAQs

Q1: What is the processor used in the POCO M7 Plus 5G?

A1: The POCO M7 Plus 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

Q2: Does the POCO M7 Plus 5G support fast charging?

A2: Yes, the phone supports 33W wired fast charging and has an 18W reverse charging feature.

Q3: How much RAM and storage does the POCO M7 Plus 5G have?

A3: The POCO M7 Plus 5G comes in two versions: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It also has up to 16GB of Turbo RAM and supports storage expansion via a microSD card.

Q4: Is the POCO M7 Plus 5G durable against water?

A4: The phone has an IP64 rating, which provides resistance against dust and water splashes. It is not fully waterproof.

Q5: When can I buy the POCO M7 Plus 5G in India?

A5: The POCO M7 Plus 5G will go on sale starting August 19, 12 noon, exclusively on Flipkart.