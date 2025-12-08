Polar Launches Screen-Free ‘Loop’ Fitness Band in India for ₹19,999

Polar officially released the Polar Loop in India on December 5, introducing a new fitness tracker that removes screens to reduce distractions. Priced at ₹19,999, the device focuses on tracking health metrics quietly without the need for monthly subscription fees. It targets users who want data on their activity, sleep, and recovery but prefer a discreet band over a smartwatch.

Key Takeaways

Price: ₹19,999 for the tracker; replacement bands cost ₹1,999.

No Subscription: All data and features are free after the initial purchase.

Design: Screen-free, button-free, textile band with a stainless steel buckle.

Battery Life: Up to 8 days on a single charge (170 mAh battery).

Tracking: Monitors sleep, heart rate, recovery, and daily activity.

Availability: Purchase via Amazon India and Polar’s official website.

Design and Build Quality

The Polar Loop features a minimalist design that aims to blend into daily life rather than stand out. It weighs just 29 grams and uses a soft textile band paired with a stainless steel buckle. The lack of a display means there are no lights to wake you up at night or notifications to break your focus during the day.

Shutterstock

It comes in three colors: Greige Sand, Night Black, and Brown Copper. The band is water-resistant with a WR30 rating, making it safe for daily use and swimming. Since it has no buttons, the design remains smooth and flush against the wrist. Users can also swap the bands to match different outfits without changing the sensor unit.

Health and Activity Tracking

Inside the device, Polar uses its Precision Prime sensor technology to track biometrics. This includes an optical heart rate monitor (Gen 3.5) and an accelerometer. The tracker monitors your heart rate 24/7, counts steps, and tracks active moments to show how small movements add up throughout the day.

For sleep, the device analyzes sleep quality and duration. It provides insights into how well your body recovers overnight, helping you understand if you are ready for training the next day. The automatic training detection feature logs workouts without you needing to press anything. If you need more detail, you can use the Polar Flow app to record routes via your phone’s GPS or get voice guidance during runs.

App Connectivity and Privacy

The Polar Loop syncs with the Polar Flow app via Bluetooth Low Energy. This app serves as the dashboard for all your data. Since the device has memory to store up to four weeks of data, you do not need to sync it every single day.

Polar highlights privacy as a major feature. The company stores data within the European Union and promises never to sell user information to third parties. Unlike many competitors that charge a monthly fee to access advanced sleep or recovery data, Polar offers full access to the Polar Flow app for free.

Battery and Performance

The device runs on a 170 mAh rechargeable Li-Pol battery. Polar claims it lasts up to eight days of continuous use. This long battery life reduces the need for frequent charging, which often leads to gaps in data tracking. The tracker charges via a proprietary USB-C cable included in the box.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Polar Loop in India?

A1: The Polar Loop retails for ₹19,999. Additional wristbands are available for ₹1,999 each.

Q2: Does the Polar Loop require a monthly subscription?

A2: No. It is a one-time purchase. All features, including advanced sleep and recovery insights on the Polar Flow app, are free to use.

Q3: Does the Polar Loop have a screen?

A3: No. It is a screen-free device designed to be unobtrusive. You view all your data on the smartphone app.

Q4: Is the Polar Loop waterproof?

A4: Yes, it has a WR30 water resistance rating, which means it is suitable for swimming and bathing.

Q5: How long does the battery last?

A5: The battery lasts up to 8 days on a single charge, depending on usage.

Q6: Can it track my route for running?

A6: The device itself does not have built-in GPS. However, it can use “Connected GPS” through the Polar Flow app on your smartphone to record routes.