Portronics introduces Lithius Cell batteries with built-in USB-C charging in India

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
6 Min Read
Portronics Launches Lithius Cell Rechargeable Lithium-ion Batteries in AA & AAA Variants

Portronics announced the arrival of its new Lithius Cell lineup in India on December 1, 2025, and I think this is one of those small but genuinely useful product launches that tend to slip under the radar. The series introduces rechargeable AA and AAA lithium-ion batteries that come with a built-in USB-C port. Because of this design choice, the batteries can be charged directly with any standard Type-C cable, removing the need for a separate charging dock that many people often misplace anyway. The company seems to be aiming at the rising interest in more sustainable and reusable power solutions across Indian homes and offices.

Key Takeaways

  • Batteries feature an integrated USB-C port for direct charging without a dock.
  • The cells provide a constant 1.5V output for consistent device performance.
  • AA variants offer 1480mAh capacity and AAA variants offer 440mAh.
  • Pricing is set at ₹449 for the AA pair and ₹499 for the AAA pair.
  • Built-in safety circuits protect against overcharging and overheating.

Design and Functionality

The biggest appeal of the Lithius Cell, at least for me, is its convenience. Traditional nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries usually require a separate wall charger, and those chargers are often bulky or get misplaced over time. With the Lithius Cell, the entire charging mechanism is built right into the battery cylinder. You simply plug a USB-C cable into the side of the battery to top it up. It feels almost like charging a smartphone, which is surprisingly intuitive.

Each battery includes a small LED indicator that blinks while charging and turns solid when the battery is full. It is a simple addition, but it helps prevent unnecessary overcharging or disconnecting too early. The outer shell is reinforced to reduce the risk of leaks, which is a frustration many people have with disposable alkaline cells that tend to corrode electronics when neglected for long periods.

Performance Specifications

Technical performance is often where rechargeable cells differ the most, and the Lithius Cell series takes a more modern lithium-ion approach. These batteries output a stable 1.5V, which sets them apart from many common rechargeable cells that run at 1.2V. That slight difference can matter a lot for gadgets that need strong and consistent current, perhaps like camera flashes, gaming controllers, wireless mice, or even some motorized toys.

The AA variant offers a capacity of 1480mAh (2220mWh), while the AAA version provides 440mAh (666mWh). Inside each cell is a Battery Management System that monitors performance closely. It protects against voltage surges, short circuits, and over-discharge. This kind of internal safeguard is essential for lithium-based products, especially when users may recharge them hundreds of times over their lifespan.

Environmental Impact and Usage
Single-use alkaline batteries contribute significantly to India’s growing e-waste problem. The Lithius Cell tries to address part of that issue by promoting reuse instead of disposal. These batteries hold their charge effectively during storage, which makes them practical for emergency gadgets like flashlights or radios that often sit unused until suddenly needed. The low self-discharge rate means you can leave them in a drawer for weeks and still expect them to work when you reach for them, which is honestly reassuring.

Pricing and Availability

Portronics has placed the Lithius Cell series at a relatively competitive price point within the premium rechargeable segment. The Lithius Cell AA USB-C Rechargeable Battery (Pair) is priced at ₹449, while the AAA pair costs ₹499. Starting today, customers can pick them up through the official Portronics website, leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, and select offline retailers across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Do I need a special cable to charge the Portronics Lithius batteries?

A1: No, you can use any standard USB Type-C cable to charge these batteries. They do not require a proprietary cable or a charging dock.

Q2: Can I use these batteries in devices that usually take alkaline batteries?

A2: Yes, the Lithius Cell batteries provide a 1.5V output, which matches the voltage of standard alkaline batteries. They are compatible with most household devices like remotes, clocks, and toys.

Q3: How do I know when the battery is fully charged?

A3: Each battery has a built-in LED indicator. The light blinks when the battery is charging and becomes steady or solid when the battery is full.

Q4: Is it safe to leave them charging overnight?

A4: The batteries include built-in protection circuits that prevent overcharging and overheating. However, it is always good practice to unplug electronic devices once they are fully charged.

Q5: What is the difference between AA and AAA capacity in this series?

A5: The AA battery has a higher capacity of 1480mAh, suitable for high-drain devices. The AAA battery is smaller with a capacity of 440mAh, designed for smaller gadgets like TV remotes.

Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
