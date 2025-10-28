Portronics Launches Beem 550 Smart LED Projector at ₹9,999 in India

Portronics, a well-known Indian brand in consumer electronics, has unveiled its latest innovation—the Beem 550 Smart LED Projector. Priced at an introductory ₹9,999, the device aims to deliver a simple yet immersive home entertainment experience for users who want big-screen visuals without complicated setup. Compact, portable, and packed with smart features, it’s designed for people who enjoy watching movies, gaming, or even presenting slides just about anywhere.

Stunning Visuals with 1080p HD and 6000 Lumens

At the heart of the Beem 550 lies its strong visual performance. It projects in native 1080p HD resolution and boasts an impressive 6000 lumens brightness, producing sharp, vibrant images that stay clear even in moderately lit rooms. For anyone who’s struggled with dim, washed-out projections, this brightness level makes a noticeable difference. You don’t necessarily need a pitch-dark room to enjoy it, which adds real convenience in daily use.

Key Takeaways

Introductory Price: ₹9,999 in India

Display: Native 1080p HD resolution with 6000 lumens brightness

Ease of Use: Auto focus and auto keystone correction for quick setup

Smart Features: Runs on Android TV OS with built-in OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube

Design: In-built telescopic monopod stand and projection size up to 100 inches

Effortless Setup and Smart Design

Portronics has clearly focused on user comfort here. The auto focus and auto keystone correction adjust the image automatically, fixing geometry and sharpness without manual tinkering. Within seconds, it’s ready to go. That ease of setup feels ideal for today’s fast-paced lifestyles, especially for those who just want to switch it on and start watching.

The built-in telescopic monopod stand is another thoughtful touch. It lets users adjust height and angle effortlessly, making it suitable whether you’re projecting onto a wall or ceiling. With the ability to display images up to 100 inches, it can instantly turn a bedroom wall or living room into a mini home theatre.

Running on the Android TV operating system, the Beem 550 comes preloaded with popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. That means there’s no need for an extra streaming device or laptop—everything you need to watch or binge is already built in.

Audio is handled by a 5W bottom-mounted speaker, which provides reasonably clear, room-filling sound. It won’t replace a dedicated sound system, but for casual viewing, it’s more than adequate.

Wide Connectivity and Long-Lasting Durability

The Beem 550 doesn’t cut corners when it comes to connectivity either. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth streaming and Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting wireless audio or controllers. There are also HDMI, USB, and AUX ports, allowing you to hook up gaming consoles, laptops, or even older media devices. This flexibility makes it suitable not just for entertainment, but also for small office presentations or classroom setups.

Portronics claims a lamp life of up to 40,000 hours and a contrast ratio of 2000:1, ensuring consistent image quality over years of use. Add to that its compact, foldable, and highly portable form factor, and it’s easy to see how the Beem 550 fits into a lifestyle that values both convenience and quality. Whether you’re hosting an outdoor movie night or just watching a film at a friend’s place, carrying it around feels effortless.

The Portronics Beem 550 Smart LED Projector is now available at an introductory price of ₹9,999, bundled with a 12-month warranty. It can be purchased from the official Portronics website, as well as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail stores across India.

Related FAQs

What is the native resolution of the Portronics Beem 550?

The Portronics Beem 550 features a native 1080p HD resolution, ensuring sharp and detailed visuals.

Does the Beem 550 require manual focusing or keystone correction?

No. It comes with auto focus and auto keystone correction, automatically adjusting the picture for the perfect alignment.

What operating system does the Beem 550 use?

It runs on Android TV OS, providing direct access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube without external devices.

Can the Beem 550 work in a room that’s not completely dark?

Yes, thanks to its 6000 lumens brightness, it performs well even in semi-lit rooms, though a darker setup will always look best.

What’s the maximum screen size supported by the Beem 550?

It can project up to 100 inches, turning almost any wall into a cinematic display.