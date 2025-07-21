Portronics Launches Bubble 3.0 Keyboard in India for Multi-Device Users

Portronics, the Indian consumer tech brand known for its practical gadget lineup, has just launched the Bubble 3.0 wireless keyboard. It’s aimed squarely at people who juggle between multiple devices, think laptops, tablets, smartphones, even smart TVs. With the ability to connect to up to four devices at once and switch between them seamlessly, it’s clearly designed for the multitasker crowd. The Bubble 3.0 is now available at an introductory price of ₹999.

Key Takeaways

Multi-Device Connectivity: Connects with up to four devices, three via Bluetooth 5.3 and one with a 2.4GHz USB receiver.

Connects with up to four devices, three via Bluetooth 5.3 and one with a 2.4GHz USB receiver. Ergonomic Design: Features quiet, low-profile keys, rounded keycaps to reduce finger strain, and a dual-height adjustment for better typing posture.

Features quiet, low-profile keys, rounded keycaps to reduce finger strain, and a dual-height adjustment for better typing posture. Smart Features: Includes a full-size layout with a number pad, multimedia keys, a built-in stand for phones or tablets, and a dedicated key for Microsoft Copilot.

Includes a full-size layout with a number pad, multimedia keys, a built-in stand for phones or tablets, and a dedicated key for Microsoft Copilot. Power and Compatibility: It has a rechargeable battery with Type-C charging and works with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS without needing extra drivers.

It has a rechargeable battery with Type-C charging and works with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS without needing extra drivers. Price and Availability: Offered at an introductory price of ₹999 against an MRP of ₹2,999 and comes with a 12-month warranty.

Multi-Device, Multi-Tasking Flexibility

One of the standout features here is its multi-device connectivity. The keyboard supports pairing with up to four devices simultaneously, three over Bluetooth 5.3 and one via a 2.4GHz USB receiver. That kind of flexibility can be really useful if you’re bouncing between a tablet for browsing, a laptop for work, and a smartphone for messages.

Built with Comfort in Mind

Typing on the Bubble 3.0 feels more considered than you might expect for something in this price range. The keys are low-profile and quiet, and they’re rounded with a slight inward curve that’s meant to reduce finger fatigue. That might not seem like a huge deal at first glance, but over a long work session, it adds up. There’s also a dual-height adjustment option so users can tweak the typing angle, it’s a small but meaningful nod to ergonomics.

Practical Features That Actually Make Sense

This isn’t just a compact keyboard with a few gimmicks. It’s full-size, complete with a number pad, and includes dedicated multimedia keys for adjusting volume or skipping tracks. There’s also a built-in stand with scratch-proof silicone padding, which helps prop up your phone or tablet while you work. It’s a thoughtful addition that keeps things tidy, especially in cramped workspaces.

And then there’s the Microsoft Copilot key, a rather timely inclusion given the increasing use of AI tools in day-to-day tasks. A single tap gives you access to voice commands and smart assistance within the Windows environment. It’s subtle, but for those already integrating Copilot into their workflows, this shortcut might actually save time.

Power and Compatibility

Charging is handled via a USB Type-C port, and there’s a low-battery indicator, so you’re not caught off guard mid-task. The internal battery is rechargeable, which is fairly standard now but still worth noting at this price point.

Perhaps more importantly, the keyboard works across all major platforms, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and even smart TVs, without needing to install drivers. That kind of plug-and-play experience is especially welcome for users who don’t want to fiddle with setup.

Available Now with Introductory Pricing

The Bubble 3.0 is currently priced at ₹999 for its launch phase, a significant drop from its listed MRP of ₹2,999. It’s available through the Portronics official website, major online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart, and select offline retail stores across India. Buyers will also get a 12-month warranty.

So, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly keyboard that doesn’t feel cheap, and that plays nicely with everything from your laptop to your phone, this might be worth a closer look.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How many devices can the Portronics Bubble 3.0 connect to at once?

A: The Bubble 3.0 keyboard can connect to a total of four devices at the same time. Three connections are made via Bluetooth 5.3, and one is through a 2.4GHz USB receiver.

Q: Is the Portronics Bubble 3.0 keyboard compatible with Apple devices like MacBooks and iPads?

A: Yes, the keyboard is compatible with macOS and iOS, so it can be used with MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. It also supports Windows, Android, and even smart TVs.

Q: What does the Microsoft Copilot key on the keyboard do?

A: The Microsoft Copilot key provides one-touch access to Microsoft’s AI assistant and voice commands right at your fingertips.

Q: Is the keyboard rechargeable?

A: Yes, the Portronics Bubble 3.0 has a built-in rechargeable battery. It can be charged using a Type-C cable and includes a low-battery indicator.