Portronics launches ChargeMate Trio, a wireless charger and travel kit

Portronics launches ChargeMate Trio, a compact 3-in-1 wireless charger with a built-in travel kit. It charges phones, smartwatches, and earbuds.

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Portronics, one of India’s more familiar names in consumer tech, has just rolled out a handy little device called the ChargeMate Trio. It’s a compact 3-in-1 wireless charger that moonlights as a travel utility kit, which honestly feels like a pretty clever combination for anyone constantly on the move. The idea here seems to be about streamlining what we carry: one kit for charging and a few travel basics, all in a form that doesn’t take up much space.

Key Takeaways

  • The Portronics ChargeMate Trio is a 3-in-1 wireless charger combined with a travel utility kit.
  • It can wirelessly charge a smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds at the same time.
  • The design is foldable and circular, making it compact and travel-friendly.
  • Includes a 60W Type-C fast charging cable and multiple interchangeable connectors.
  • Offers storage for SIM and SD cards, plus a SIM ejector tool.
  • Priced at INR 1,399 and comes with a 6-month warranty.

So, what does it actually do? Well, the ChargeMate Trio wirelessly charges three devices at the same time: your smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds. It’s designed around a foldable circular setup, which makes it relatively easy to toss into a bag without worrying about tangled cords or bulk. There’s a magnetic alignment system that helps keep things in place while charging, so you’re not constantly readjusting.

But it’s not just a charger. Hidden within one of the modules is a small utility compartment. Inside, you get a 60W Type-C fast charging cable, plus a set of interchangeable connectors: USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, and even Micro USB. That means it’s ready to power up a variety of gadgets, whether it’s your laptop, phone, or some slightly older tech still hanging around.

It also includes dedicated slots to hold SIM and SD cards, along with a SIM ejector tool. This little detail feels especially useful if you travel internationally and find yourself swapping SIMs fairly often. It’s one of those things that might seem minor until you’re fumbling around looking for a paperclip in an airport lounge.

The build itself is made from ABS plastic with a matte finish. It’s durable enough for regular use but still looks sleek. Clearly, they were going for a blend of style and utility, and from what it sounds like, they’ve done a reasonable job of hitting that balance.

The ChargeMate Trio is priced at INR 1,399, which puts it well within reach for most users. It’s already available through the Portronics website, and the company says it’ll soon pop up on Amazon, Flipkart, and in offline retail stores too. A 6-month warranty comes standard.

Portronics, for those unfamiliar, has been around for about 15 years and is fairly well-known in India for gadgets that lean toward the practical side. Their lineup includes everything from mobile and computer accessories to car add-ons and smart tech. While their focus is clearly on functionality, they do seem to understand the value of thoughtful design, and the ChargeMate Trio feels like an example of that approach.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What devices can the ChargeMate Trio charge?

A1: The ChargeMate Trio can wirelessly charge a smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds at the same time. It also comes with a cable and connectors to charge a variety of devices, including laptops and tablets, through wired connections.

Q2: What is the charging speed of the Portronics ChargeMate Trio?

A2: It provides up to 15W wireless charging for a smartphone and 2.5W for a smartwatch. The included Type-C cable supports fast charging up to 60W for wired connections.

Q3: Where can I buy the ChargeMate Trio?

A3: You can purchase it from the official Portronics website now. It will also be sold on Amazon and Flipkart, and in leading retail stores throughout India soon.

Q4: Does the ChargeMate Trio have a warranty?

A4: Yes, the product comes with a 6-month warranty from the date of purchase.

Shweta Bansal
