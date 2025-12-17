Portronics launches Iron Beats 5 Prime 250W party speaker with karaoke mic for Rs 13,999 in India

Portronics has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of the Iron Beats 5 Prime, a large wireless party speaker aimed at users who want loud, room filling sound for home parties and outdoor events. The company has priced the speaker at Rs 13,999, positioning it in the mid range party speaker segment. It ships with a wireless karaoke microphone and comes with a rugged, trolley style design that focuses on portability despite its size.

The Iron Beats 5 Prime is available starting today through the official Portronics website, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores across India. This wide availability suggests the brand is clearly targeting both online buyers and walk-in customers who prefer to experience the product before purchasing.

Key Takeaways

Price: Rs 13,999

Power Output: 250W with dual 8-inch subwoofers

Battery: 8000mAh battery offering up to 6 hours of playback

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB, Aux-In, Guitar Input

Special Features: Wireless UHF karaoke mic, RGB lighting, trolley design

At its core, the Iron Beats 5 Prime focuses on high power audio performance. The speaker delivers a 250W output and uses dual 8-inch subwoofers that are tuned to produce strong bass along with clear vocals. Portronics has added its Bass Boost Technology, which is meant to help the sound project better in open spaces or larger rooms. For users who enjoy karaoke sessions or casual performances, the included wireless UHF microphone adds practical value. It also supports echo control, allowing some adjustment to vocal effects, which should make singing sessions feel a bit more polished, at least for casual use.

Design plays a noticeable role here as well. The speaker comes with a trolley style build, complete with a handle and wheels at the bottom. This makes moving the speaker around more manageable, especially considering its size and weight. On the front, there is a textured grille paired with an LED strip. The RGB lighting is animated and reacts during playback, adding a visual layer to parties. While not essential, these lights do contribute to the overall party focused appeal.

Connectivity options are fairly comprehensive. The Iron Beats 5 Prime uses Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming from smartphones, tablets, and other compatible devices. It also supports TWS, or True Wireless Stereo mode, which allows two units of the same speaker to be paired wirelessly for a wider stereo soundstage and higher volume output. For musicians or performers, there is a dedicated Guitar Input, making it usable for small live setups. Wired options include a USB port for pen drives and an Aux-In port for older audio sources.

The speaker is powered by an 8000mAh battery. According to Portronics, this battery can deliver up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. In real-world use, this should be sufficient for most house parties or evening gatherings, although actual battery life will likely depend on volume levels and lighting usage. The Iron Beats 5 Prime is offered in a Black color finish and comes with a standard 12 month manufacturer warranty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime in India?

A1: The Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime is priced at Rs 13,999 in India.

Q2: Does the Iron Beats 5 Prime come with a microphone?

A2: Yes, the speaker includes a wireless UHF microphone for karaoke, announcements, and casual performances.

Q3: What is the battery life of the Iron Beats 5 Prime?

A3: It features an 8000mAh battery that provides up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge.

Q4: Can I connect a guitar to this speaker?

A4: Yes, the Iron Beats 5 Prime has a dedicated Guitar Input for connecting instruments.