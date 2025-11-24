Portronics Launches Revvo Magnetic Power Bank with Built-in Cable for Seamless Charging

Portronics, one of India’s well known names in portable gadgets and digital accessories, has introduced a new addition to its lineup called Revvo. This 10000mAh magnetic wireless power bank is designed for people who want a simple and almost effortless charging experience, especially while travelling or managing a busy workday. It feels like a device built around convenience, something you can just attach to your phone and forget the rest for a while.

What makes the Revvo interesting is how it blends high battery capacity with modern charging tech. It supports magnetic wireless charging for MagSafe enabled phones, along with fast wired charging for pretty much any other device. Portronics, a brand that has been around since 2010, seems to be continuing its push to offer accessible yet practical products for everyday users. Over the years, they have introduced various portable accessories like Bluetooth speakers, power banks, and audio gear, and this new launch fits neatly into that ongoing effort.

Key Takeaways

Capacity: 10000mAh lithium polymer battery

Wireless Charging: 15W magnetic wireless charging for MagSafe-compatible phones

Wired Fast Charging: Up to 22.5W and 20W fast charging output

Built in detachable Type C to Type C cable

Availability: Available on the official Portronics website, soon expanding to online and offline retail stores across India

Other Features: Digital LED battery display, integrated metal kickstand for MagSafe stand mode, 12 month warranty

Charging Features and Versatility

One of the main reasons the Revvo stands out is its flexible charging approach. For anyone using a MagSafe-compatible smartphone, the 15W magnetic wireless system automatically aligns itself with the device. That secure attachment helps maintain an efficient wireless charging connection, which is handy when you are watching videos or even playing a game while the phone charges. I think this kind of magnetic alignment has become almost essential in newer power banks, mostly because it removes the small but persistent hassle of adjusting the phone to find the right charging spot.

For moments when you need power in a hurry, the Revvo offers 22.5W and 20W wired fast charging. This dual option feels quite thoughtful, because some users prioritise convenience while others want the quickest possible charging time. Having both modes available makes the Revvo suitable for a wider range of devices and situations.

A particularly practical touch is the built in detachable Type C to Type C cable. For many people who rely entirely on Type C devices, having the cable already attached to the power bank means one less thing to carry or remember. The cable sits neatly in a recessed slot, which keeps the overall design tidy. With its 10000mAh lithium polymer battery, the Revvo can comfortably charge smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds during a regular day of use.

Design and User Experience

Portronics seems to have focused quite a bit on everyday usability. The Revvo comes with a matte finish, rounded corners, and a compact form factor that slips easily into pockets or travel pouches. What adds an unexpected but genuinely useful twist is the integrated metal kickstand. Since the power bank attaches magnetically to the phone, the stand allows you to prop your device up for video calls or media viewing while it continues charging. It is a small feature, but one that slightly changes the way you use the power bank, almost turning it into a small desk accessory.

The digital LED display is another thoughtful inclusion. Instead of trying to interpret three or four blinking lights, users get an exact percentage readout. It is a simple improvement, though one that helps avoid uncertainty about how much backup power is actually available. Altogether, the combination of solid build quality, subtle styling, and practical touches makes the Revvo suitable for daily carry.

Price and Availability

The Portronics Revvo magnetic power bank is priced at INR 1,549. It comes in three colors: Black, Blue, and Mocha. Each purchase includes a 12 month warranty, which adds a bit of reassurance regarding long term use. It can be purchased directly from the Portronics official website, and the company plans to roll it out to other popular online and offline retailers across India soon.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is a magnetic power bank and how does it work with my phone?

A1: A magnetic power bank is a portable charger that uses magnets to securely attach to the back of a compatible smartphone, such as iPhones with MagSafe technology. This ensures the phone stays perfectly aligned with the wireless charging coil on the power bank for stable and efficient cable free charging.

Q2: Does the Portronics Revvo support fast charging for both wireless and wired connections?

A2: Yes, the Revvo supports 15W magnetic wireless charging and provides up to 22.5W wired fast charging output, allowing for quick power delivery whether you use a cable or charge wirelessly.

Q3: Is the 10000mAh capacity of the Revvo power bank safe for air travel in India?

A3: Generally, power banks with capacities up to 20,000mAh (which is usually below the 100 Watt hour limit) are permitted in cabin baggage by most airlines in India. The 10000mAh Revvo falls well within these safety limits for carry on luggage.

Q4: Can I charge non MagSafe Android phones wirelessly with the Revvo?

A4: While the Revvo uses the magnetic alignment feature primarily for MagSafe compatible phones, it can still wirelessly charge any Qi enabled Android phone. However, the secure magnetic lock will only work on phones that have the built in magnets or by using a magnetic phone case.