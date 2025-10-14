Portronics Launches Tune Plus Adapter to Make CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless

Indian consumer electronics brand Portronics has launched a new device called Tune Plus, a compact adapter designed to convert a car’s standard wired Apple CarPlay or Android Auto system into a wireless one. The device connects directly to the car’s USB port and comes pre-installed with YouTube and Netflix, allowing users to stream videos on the car’s infotainment screen when the vehicle is parked.

Key Takeaways

The primary purpose of the Tune Plus is to eliminate the need for cables when connecting a smartphone to the car’s infotainment system for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. In-Car Entertainment: It features built-in YouTube and Netflix apps for video streaming, but only when the car is stationary, to ensure safe use.

The Tune Plus is priced at ₹4,649 and comes with a 6-month warranty. Compatibility: It works with cars equipped with factory-fitted wired CarPlay or Android Auto systems and supports iPhones running iOS 15 or newer, as well as Android phones with Android 12 or newer.

The Tune Plus is meant to make daily driving a little more convenient by removing the hassle of plugging in a phone each time you start the car. Once set up, your phone connects automatically when the ignition is turned on, which not only saves time but also keeps the dashboard area cleaner and less cluttered.

Jasmeet Singh, the Founder and Director of Portronics, shared that the aim behind Tune Plus was to make the in-car experience smoother and more enjoyable for modern drivers. He described it as a smart device that combines practicality with entertainment.

Under the hood, the Tune Plus runs on 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage, ensuring quick startup and smooth performance. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), which helps maintain a stable and fast connection between the phone and the car’s infotainment system. This is particularly useful for avoiding lag while navigating or streaming media.

The setup process appears simple enough, requiring no special tools or software installation, which is quite convenient.

The adapter is compatible with a broad range of vehicles that already support wired CarPlay or Android Auto. It includes connection options for both USB-A and Type-C ports, so it can work seamlessly with both older and newer car models.

The Portronics Tune Plus is available in black and can be purchased through the company’s official website, as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and other major online and offline retail stores across India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Does my car need to have a touchscreen to use Tune Plus?

A. Yes, the Tune Plus is designed for cars that already have a factory-installed infotainment system with a touchscreen that supports wired Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Q. Can I watch videos on Netflix or YouTube while driving?

A. No, for safety reasons, the video streaming feature is intended for use only when the car is parked.

Q. Do I need to install an app on my phone to use this device?

A. No, the Tune Plus is a plug-and-play device and does not require any additional apps on your smartphone for it to work.

Q. Will this adapter work in any car?

A. It will work in most cars that come with a pre-installed wired Apple CarPlay or Android Auto system from the manufacturer. It is not designed for aftermarket stereo systems.

Q. What operating system does my phone need?

A. To use Tune Plus, you need an iPhone running iOS 15 or a more recent version, or an Android smartphone running Android 12 or a more recent version.