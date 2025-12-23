Portronics Launches Zeno B Deep Tissue Massager in India at INR 3,799 with Long Handle Design

Portronics, an Indian consumer electronics brand, has launched a new wellness-focused product called the Zeno B deep tissue massager in India. Priced at an introductory INR 3,799, this rechargeable mini percussion massager is designed for people dealing with muscle soreness, stiffness, or post-workout fatigue, especially those who prefer managing recovery at home rather than visiting a therapist every time.

What sets the Zeno B apart, at least on paper, is its long, curved handle. Reaching the middle of the back or upper shoulders is usually awkward with most handheld massagers, and I think this is where Portronics is trying to solve a real, everyday problem. The extended handle is meant to help users massage hard-to-reach areas without assistance, which could be genuinely useful for office workers, gym-goers, or anyone spending long hours sitting.

The Zeno B is currently available through Portronics.com as well as major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, along with select offline retail stores across India.

Key Takeaways

Price and Availability: The Zeno B has been launched at an introductory price of INR 3,799 and is available online and offline across India.

Targeted Relief: It comes with 6 interchangeable massage heads, including a specialized freeze head for cooling therapy.

Performance: The massager uses a BLDC motor and offers 5 speed levels, with a maximum speed of up to 3200 RPM.

Battery Life: A 4000mAh battery setup delivers up to 4 hours of usage and supports Type-C charging.

Design: It features a lightweight 350-gram body with a long, ergonomic handle designed for better reach and reduced arm strain.

Versatile Massage Options for Full Body Care

From a design perspective, Portronics seems to have focused heavily on comfort and usability. Many handheld massagers work well for arms or legs but become difficult to manage when you try using them on your back or shoulders alone. The Zeno B addresses this with a long, non-slip handle that helps distribute weight better and minimizes fatigue during longer sessions.

The massager runs on a Brushless Direct Current motor, commonly known as a BLDC motor. These motors are generally quieter and more durable than conventional ones, which matters if you plan to use the device frequently. Users can switch between five speed levels, starting at 1600 RPM for gentle relaxation and going all the way up to 3200 RPM for deeper muscle knots. Despite this output, the device weighs just 350 grams, so carrying it in a gym bag or travel suitcase should not feel like a burden.

Specialized Attachments and Battery Features

The Zeno B includes six different attachments, each designed for specific muscle groups or recovery needs. The Fork head is intended for use around the spine and neck area, while the Bullet head targets deep trigger points that usually need focused pressure. For larger muscle groups such as thighs, calves, or the chest, the Ball head is likely the most practical option.

One attachment that stands out is the Freeze head. This head is meant for cold therapy and can help reduce inflammation or swelling after intense workouts or minor injuries. Not everyone may use it regularly, but it is a thoughtful addition for people who alternate between heat and cold recovery methods.

In terms of battery, Portronics has opted for two 2000mAh batteries, giving a combined capacity of 4000mAh. This setup provides around 3 to 4 hours of continuous usage on a single charge, depending on the speed level used. Charging is handled through a standard Type-C port, which means most users will not need to carry a separate cable, especially while traveling.

Market Context and Brand Reliability

Portronics has been part of the Indian consumer electronics space since 2010 and is known for focusing on affordable, portable gadgets. With the Zeno B, the company is stepping further into the growing health and wellness technology segment. Given the rise of sedentary work routines and increased fitness awareness, recovery tools like percussion massagers are slowly becoming common household devices rather than niche accessories.

The Zeno B comes with a 12-month warranty, which adds a layer of reassurance for buyers. While long-term durability will depend on usage patterns, the warranty coverage does suggest that Portronics is reasonably confident in the product’s build quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How long does it take to charge the Zeno B?

A1: The massager supports Type-C fast charging. Charging time can vary based on the power adapter used, but a full charge generally takes around 2 to 3 hours.

Q2: Can I use the massager on my neck?

A2: Yes, the Fork head attachment is designed for the neck area. However, it is recommended to avoid applying high pressure directly on bones or the throat.

Q3: Is the massager noisy during operation?

A3: The BLDC motor is built for low vibration and quieter operation, making it suitable for use in relatively quiet environments such as offices or bedrooms.

Q4: What is the benefit of the Freeze head?

A4: The Freeze head is intended for cold therapy. It helps constrict blood vessels and can reduce swelling or acute pain after injuries or intense workout sessions.