Portronics Launches Zeno Go Mini Massager in India for INR 2,299

Indian consumer electronics brand Portronics has launched a new personal care device, the Zeno Go rechargeable mini massager. The product is designed to provide relief from muscle stiffness and everyday body aches. Priced at ₹2,299, it is now available across India through the Portronics website, leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and selected retail outlets.

Portronics, a brand mostly recognized for its portable gadgets, is now stepping into the wellness space with the Zeno Go. This compact massage gun relies on strong vibrations to help soothe tired muscles. The goal is to provide a simple and convenient recovery solution for people who juggle busy schedules but still want effective relief from fatigue.

The Zeno Go has a sleek cylindrical design with a ribbed rubber body that ensures a slip-free grip. It also comes with an angled massage arm, which makes it easier for users to apply pressure directly to sore spots without putting too much strain on their wrists.

A major highlight of the device is its four interchangeable massage heads, each designed with a specific use case:

Round Head: Best suited for large muscle groups like the back, thighs, and arms.

Best suited for large muscle groups like the back, thighs, and arms. Fork Head: Safe to use around the spine and neck muscles.

Safe to use around the spine and neck muscles. Bullet Head: Effective for deeper tissues, joints, and trigger points.

Effective for deeper tissues, joints, and trigger points. Flat Head: Works well on soft tissues and more sensitive areas.

These attachments make the Zeno Go versatile enough for both light relaxation and more intense post-workout recovery sessions.

The demand for personal wellness and recovery tools in India has been growing steadily, with more people investing in fitness and health-related products. Massage guns, or percussion massagers, are becoming increasingly popular because they deliver rapid pulses into muscle tissue, which in turn helps increase blood flow, reduce soreness, and improve flexibility.

“Everyday wellness requires practical solutions that fit easily into modern lifestyles,” said Jasmeet Singh, Founder and Director of Portronics. “With Zeno Go, we wanted to create a product that combines efficiency, portability, and comfort, making quality muscle therapy available anytime and anywhere.”

At ₹2,299, bundled with a 12-month warranty, the Zeno Go positions itself as an affordable and reliable choice in the personal massager category.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are the four massage heads of the Zeno Go used for?

A. The Zeno Go includes a round head for large muscles, a fork head for the neck and spine, a bullet head for deep tissue and joints, and a flat head for sensitive areas.

Q. Is the Portronics Zeno Go good for post-workout recovery?

A. Yes, its powerful vibration and specialised heads, like the bullet and round attachments, are designed to help relieve muscle fatigue and stiffness after physical activity.

Q. Where can I buy the Portronics Zeno Go?

A. The massager is available on the official Portronics website, Amazon, Flipkart, and at major offline electronics and retail stores across India.

Q. What is the warranty period for the Zeno Go?

A. The Portronics Zeno Go comes with a standard 12-month warranty provided by the manufacturer.