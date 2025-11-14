Portronics Volt 65 Pro offers 67W charging and AC sockets in one hub

Portronics has launched a new charging accessory in India called the Volt 65 Pro, and at first glance, it feels like something many of us probably needed without fully realizing it. This 5-in-1 power hub tries to simplify the usual mix of charging adapters, loose cables, and bulky extension boards by putting everything into one compact unit. It includes two Type C PD ports, one USB A port, and two universal AC sockets, which means you can charge a laptop, power a phone, and run something like a monitor or printer all from the same spot.

The goal seems fairly straightforward. It is built for people who want a cleaner and more organized desk setup, whether in a home office, a work cabin, or even a shared studio space. Instead of juggling several adapters, the Volt 65 Pro replaces them with a single device that manages most everyday power needs.

Key Takeaways

What it is: A 5-in-1 charging station that offers USB ports along with traditional AC power sockets.

High Speed Charging: It supports up to 67W output via its Type C Power Delivery ports, which is enough for fast charging laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Power for Other Devices: The two AC sockets can handle up to 1500W of combined load, allowing you to plug in monitors, printers, or similar appliances.

Port Selection: You get two Type C ports, one USB A port, and two universal AC sockets.

Price and Availability: It is priced at ₹2,999 and comes in Black and White.

A Solution for Desk Clutter

It is easy to imagine how most desks start looking crowded once you place a laptop charger, a phone charger, and then a power strip somewhere in the mix. The Volt 65 Pro tries to cut that clutter. Portronics mentions that the design is nearly 50 percent smaller compared to carrying both a typical laptop adapter and an extension board. I think that makes sense for anyone who prefers a minimal setup or even moves between locations often.

The highlight feature here is the 67W Power Delivery output. Since many newer laptops rely on Type C charging, this wattage is enough for devices like the MacBook Air, some MacBook Pro variants, Dell XPS models, and other thin and light ultrabooks. Phones and tablets from Apple, Samsung, and Google also benefit from this level of fast charging. In day to day use, not having to switch chargers for each device can be genuinely helpful.

Along with USB based charging, the inclusion of two universal AC sockets makes the hub more practical. These can handle a total of 1500W, which is sufficient for items such as a monitor, a printer, or even a desk lamp. This combination lets you turn one wall outlet into a fully functional power station without needing a separate power strip.

Build and Safety Features

The Volt 65 Pro connects through a one meter cable made with pure copper, aimed at offering better conductivity and durability. While that detail might sound minor, it matters in long term usage where cheaper cables often fail.

For safety, the product uses fire resistant PC plus PVC materials that meet national fireproof standards. Inside, it includes protection systems for over current, over voltage, and overload conditions. These features may not be something you think about every day, but they do add a bit of reassurance, especially for users who plug in multiple devices at once.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Volt 65 Pro is officially priced at ₹2,999 and is available in Black and White. It includes a 12 month warranty and can be purchased from the Portronics website, major e commerce platforms, or retail outlets across India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Can the Portronics Volt 65 Pro charge my laptop?

A1: Yes, the 67W Type C PD port is designed to charge most modern laptops that support Type C charging, including many MacBook, Dell, HP, and Lenovo models.

Q2: What is the total power output of the AC sockets?

A2: The two AC sockets provide a total universal output of 1500W, which is suitable for devices like monitors, printers, and lamps.

Q3: Can I use all five ports on the Volt 65 Pro at the same time?

A3: Yes, the device is designed to function as a 5-in-1 hub, allowing you to use the USB C, USB A, and AC sockets simultaneously, though the 67W USB power will be distributed among the connected USB devices.

Q4: What is the price of the Portronics Volt 65 Pro in India?

A4: The Volt 65 Pro is priced at ₹2,999.

Q5: What safety features does the Volt 65 Pro have?

A5: It is made from fire resistant material and includes internal protection against over current, over voltage, and overload.