Prime Promise Fulfilled? boAt’s Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Claims to Redefine TWS Audio

boAt, one of India’s most recognizable names in audio and wearables, has just rolled out what it claims to be its most advanced TWS earbuds yet: the Airdopes Prime 701 ANC. These earbuds are more than just another upgrade—they’re part of the brand’s larger “Prime Promise,” aimed at balancing innovation, sound quality, and practical features, all while keeping an eye on what users actually want.

Key Features at a Glance:

Hybrid ANC: Blocks out up to 46dB of ambient noise.

Spatial Audio & 24-bit Playback: Designed for immersive, high-fidelity sound.

Adaptive EQ (Mimi-powered): Personalizes sound based on individual hearing profiles.

AI ENx Tech: Crystal-clear voice calls, even in noisy places.

Massive Battery: Up to 50 hours of total playback.

10mm Drivers: Delivers the signature boAt sound with depth.

Smart In-Ear Detection: Auto-pauses/resumes based on earbud placement.

Multipoint + BEAST™ Mode: Multi-device support and low-latency gaming.

App Control: Fine-tune settings via the boAt Hearables App.

IPX5 Rated: Splash and sweat resistance.

Fast Charging: 3 hours of use from just a 10-minute charge.

Price & Availability: INR 1999 starting June 21, in three colors.

Breaking Down the Promise: Prime Silence with 46dB Hybrid ANC

Noise cancellation is a big deal these days, and boAt’s pushing boundaries with a 46dB Hybrid ANC system—something you’d typically find in much pricier models. This dual-mic tech (feedforward + feedback) adapts across environments, cutting out a wide frequency range. They say it’s 40% more effective than conventional ANC, which could be a game-changer if you’re constantly on the move, working from noisy spots, or just need that bubble of silence.

Prime Sound: Aiming for Cinema-Grade Audio

Spatial Audio and 24-bit playback make a strong case for audiophiles. The idea is to create a surround sound effect that feels like you’re in the middle of a film scene or live concert. And with 24-bit resolution, you’re getting finer audio detail and dynamic range, which—on paper—translates to richer highs and fuller bass. For those who actually stream high-res audio or care about fidelity, this inclusion could nudge the Prime 701 up the ladder.

Personalized Sound: Mimi-Powered Adaptive EQ

This is where things get interesting. boAt is using tech from Mimi Hearing Technologies to offer Adaptive EQ. In simple terms, the earbuds learn how you hear and tweak the audio accordingly. It’s a pretty thoughtful feature if you consider how subjective sound perception can be. Ear shape, age, even past noise exposure—all that influences how we hear. And Mimi’s personalization attempts to optimize for that, going beyond your usual bass/treble sliders.

Making Calls? AI ENx Has You Covered

A feature that’s often overlooked but sorely missed when it doesn’t work: call clarity. boAt’s AI ENx tech claims to have been trained on over 1000 hours of Indian ambient noise—think traffic, markets, horns, and more. If that translates into actually audible conversations in busy places, then it’s genuinely useful, especially for work calls or long chats in unpredictable environments.

Battery That Lasts (and Lasts)

50 hours of playback is a headline feature for good reason. Between the buds and the case, you’re looking at nearly two days of audio without hunting for a charger. It’s ideal for travelers, long workdays, or forgetful folks. And since it’s tested over 500 cycles, durability doesn’t seem like an afterthought either.

BoAt’s Signature Sound with 10mm Drivers

Larger drivers generally equal bolder sound, and the 10mm dynamic ones here are tuned for boAt’s Signature Sound. That usually means pumped-up bass with clear highs—a combo that’s quite popular in India. Whether you’re into thumping beats or talk-heavy podcasts, the tuning here tries to balance both ends.

Smart Features That Just Work

The inclusion of Smart In-Ear Detection isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s one of those features you miss once you’ve had it. Take out a bud, music pauses. Put it back, music resumes. It’s a small quality-of-life addition that speaks to the overall polish boAt is aiming for.

Designed for Multitaskers & Gamers Alike

Multipoint connectivity means no more constantly switching Bluetooth connections. You could take a call on your phone, then jump back to a video on your tablet seamlessly. Add in BEAST™ Mode with its 60ms low latency, and you’ve got something gamers would appreciate too. It helps with syncing audio during gaming or even just watching content without the annoying lag.

Total Control via the boAt Hearables App

It’s always better when you’re not locked into default settings. The boAt Hearables App gives you access to adjust ANC levels, EQ profiles, and firmware updates. Whether you like a bass-heavy sound or want to dial down the ANC for awareness, this app adds a layer of control that’s becoming a must-have in this category.

Built to Handle Real Life: IPX5 Rated

Not every day is sunny and sweat-free. The IPX5 rating helps make the Airdopes Prime 701 ANC workout- and commute-ready. It’s not swim-proof, but it’ll survive your jog in the rain or an intense gym session.

Fast Charging for the Win

In a pinch? ASAP Charge gives you three hours of juice from just 10 minutes plugged in. That’s not just convenient—it’s practically essential if you’re always out and about.

The Bigger Picture: What Does the “Prime Promise” Actually Mean?

It’s more than just a marketing term. boAt’s Prime Promise seems to encapsulate a philosophy: make premium-level tech more accessible, without stripping down the features. For the Airdopes Prime 701 ANC, this manifests in personalized sound, competitive ANC, practical features, and a price that undercuts most rivals with similar specs.

Price, Availability, and Colors

Launched on June 21, 2025, the earbuds are priced at an eye-catching INR 1999. They’re available on Amazon, boAt’s own website, and at select retail outlets. If aesthetics matter, you can pick between Zinc White, Obsidian Grey, and Titanium Blue.

Final Thoughts

The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC isn’t just another pair of earbuds on the shelf. It’s the brand’s bid to offer serious tech without the usual price tag. Whether or not it truly “redefines TWS audio” remains to be seen—but with features like Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and Hybrid ANC all under two grand, it certainly feels like the bar just got raised.

FAQs about boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC

Q1: What stands out the most with the Airdopes Prime 701 ANC?

A1: Definitely the 46dB Hybrid ANC—it’s aimed at delivering serious noise cancellation usually reserved for higher-end models.

Q2: Does it support high-res audio?

A2: Yes, it supports 24-bit playback, which enhances sound detail and fidelity.

Q3: How does Adaptive EQ work?

A3: Powered by Mimi, it customizes the sound based on your individual hearing profile.

Q4: Can I make clear calls in loud places?

A4: Yes, thanks to AI ENx™, which filters background noise specifically tuned to Indian environments.

Q5: What’s the battery life like?

A5: Up to 50 hours in total, with both buds and case combined.

Q6: Are these good for gaming?

A6: Yes, BEAST™ Mode offers low latency (60ms) ideal for gaming.

Q7: Can I connect to more than one device?

A7: Yes, Multipoint Connectivity supports dual-device pairing.

Q8: Is there an app for customization?

A8: Absolutely, the boAt Hearables App lets you control EQ, ANC, and more.

Q9: Are they water/sweat resistant?

A9: Yes, rated IPX5 for splash and sweat resistance.

Q10: How fast can they charge?

A10: 10 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback.

Q11: What’s the “Prime Promise” all about?

A11: It’s boAt’s pledge to deliver premium features and durability tailored for Indian users.

Q12: Where and how much?

A12: Available for INR 1999 on Amazon, boAt’s site, and select retail stores.