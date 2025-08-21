Probo Urges Government to Differentiate Opinion Trading from Online Gaming

Probo, a leading Indian opinion trading platform, has voiced its support for the recently introduced Online Gaming Bill, stating that it recognizes the government’s intention to build a safer and more structured digital ecosystem. The platform sees merit in the focus on consumer protection and regulatory clarity, especially as the online gaming space continues to grow rapidly. However, it also raises concerns that a blanket ban on all real-money games could unintentionally stifle the sector’s development and creative potential.

Key Takeaways

Probo supports the government’s push for a safer and more transparent digital ecosystem through the Online Gaming Bill.

The company warns that a complete ban on all real-money games could limit sector growth and restrict innovation.

It argues that opinion trading is not just a game but a tool for forecasting, economic insight, and information aggregation.

Probo urges the government to classify opinion trading as a skill-based activity and regulate it separately.

The company believes this approach would safeguard users, encourage responsible engagement, and unlock new economic value.

According to Probo, a more nuanced approach would be better suited for the current landscape. The company believes effective regulation should not only protect users but also allow space for innovation, help generate public revenue, create job opportunities, and discourage the use of unregulated platforms.

At the center of its position is the distinction between games of chance and opinion trading. While the latter may appear similar on the surface, Probo argues that it plays a different role entirely. Globally known as prediction markets, opinion trading platforms help users apply logic, data, and informed judgment to real-world events. Probo emphasizes that it is a skill-based activity and should be treated as such.

Anurag Dhandhi, Business Head at Probo, shared that in India, opinion trading is often mistaken for just another game. He noted that in contrast, the United States treats it much differently. There, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulates such platforms as Designated Contract Markets, putting them in the same category as financial exchanges focused on trading information. According to Dhandhi, this shows that opinion trading relies heavily on the application of knowledge, analysis, and critical thinking.

Probo also pointed to the broader value that opinion trading brings. Beyond entertainment, it can foster digital inclusion, support job creation, strengthen financial literacy, and help combat misinformation. By providing a way for users to engage thoughtfully with real-time information, these platforms can add tangible value to both individuals and the broader economy.

The company believes that formally recognizing opinion trading as a legal, skill-based activity will open new economic pathways while ensuring appropriate safeguards. Probo has expressed its willingness to work with regulatory bodies to help define a tailored framework. For the platform, this clarity is not just about compliance. It is seen as a necessary step for building user trust and encouraging responsible long-term participation.

FAQs

Q1. What is opinion trading?

A1. Opinion trading, also known as prediction markets, is a platform where users can trade their insights on the outcome of real-world events. It uses the collective knowledge of participants to forecast future developments.

Q2. How is opinion trading different from online gaming?

A2. According to Probo, opinion trading is a tool for economic insight and forecasting that goes beyond simple entertainment. It requires users to apply judgment and analysis, unlike many games which are purely for entertainment.

Q3. How is opinion trading regulated in the United States?

A3. In the United States, opinion trading has been regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as a financial market for information exchange and trading.

Q4. What are the potential benefits of recognizing opinion trading as a separate business?

A4. Probo believes that recognizing opinion trading as a permissible business can lead to new opportunities in the digital economy, strengthen user protection, generate tax revenues, and create jobs. It could also help combat misinformation and improve financial literacy.