PureSoftware Launches FuzionX Gaming Studio for B2B Casino Gaming

PureSoftware, a wholly owned subsidiary of Happiest Minds Technologies, has officially launched FuzionX Gaming Studio—a new B2B gaming services studio designed to support gaming operators and suppliers as they navigate an increasingly dynamic market landscape.

At its core, FuzionX is built to help clients—ranging from established casino brands to newer gaming platforms—address both longstanding and emerging challenges in the world of interactive and land-based casino gaming. The studio offers an array of tailored services aimed at enhancing gameplay experiences across popular genres like poker, blackjack, slot machines, and more immersive interactive titles.

Key Highlights:

FuzionX is a B2B gaming services venture launched by PureSoftware.

The studio helps gaming operators and suppliers boost growth and maintain market relevance.

Services address both interactive and traditional casino gaming needs.

It’s powered by Dash, PureSoftware’s proprietary iGaming framework.

Focus areas include compliance, scalability, and deep game-specific development.

FuzionX isn’t just a suite of services—it’s an ecosystem. The studio is backed by a multidisciplinary team of developers, designers, and gaming industry veterans. Their combined expertise is directed toward crafting more engaging, reliable, and high-performing gaming products.

At the technical level, Dash, PureSoftware’s in-house iGaming framework, powers everything. Dash enables seamless platform integration, performance optimization, and strategic enhancements aimed at boosting player engagement. There’s a heavy focus on immersive design and solid game logic, all underpinned by deep math modeling that, frankly, most casual players would never see—but it’s there, doing its work behind the scenes.

What sets FuzionX apart, at least from how it’s positioned, is its readiness for compliance across multiple jurisdictions, along with full cross-device compatibility. That’s not just a technical bonus—it’s essential in today’s fragmented regulatory landscape.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO of Happiest Minds, sees this launch as a pivotal moment: “FuzionX is redefining how technology empowers gaming suppliers and operators,” he said, tying the studio’s mission to Happiest Minds’ broader goal of delivering scalable and specialized digital services.

Manish Sharma, CEO of PureSoftware Business, added more color, noting a persistent gap in how gaming companies juggle growth with operational efficiency. “FuzionX addresses this gap by offering flexibility, productivity, and the technical expertise needed to stay competitive,” he explained. He also emphasized that PureSoftware’s hands-on understanding of the gaming ecosystem translates into faster development cycles, better player engagement, and, perhaps most importantly, tangible business outcomes.

Sameer Jain, Chief Business Officer at PureSoftware, elaborated on how the studio is designed for scale. “Whether it’s smarter development, compliance, or delivery at speed, FuzionX is geared to meet the demands of modern gaming enterprises,” he said. Jain emphasized that their specialized service model helps increase productivity and streamline execution, giving clients a much-needed edge.

From concept to final delivery—design, testing, certification, and everything in between—FuzionX covers the entire game development lifecycle. And it’s not staying local. The studio is actively expanding its footprint across North America, EMEA, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, picking up a growing client base along the way.

For those interested in exploring their services or learning more about their offerings, details can be found on the PureSoftware website.

FAQs About FuzionX Gaming Studio

Q1: What kind of services does FuzionX Gaming Studio offer?

A1: FuzionX provides B2B gaming solutions tailored to various casino games such as poker, blackjack, slots, and interactive formats. Their services span design, development, game logic, and deep mathematical modeling.

Q2: Which company launched FuzionX Gaming Studio?

A2: FuzionX Gaming Studio is a new initiative by PureSoftware, a wholly owned subsidiary of Happiest Minds.

Q3: What technology powers FuzionX Gaming Studio?

A3: The studio is powered by Dash, PureSoftware’s proprietary iGaming framework that supports integration, optimization, and enhanced player engagement.

Q4: How does FuzionX help gaming companies?

A4: FuzionX equips gaming operators and suppliers with the flexibility, speed, and technical know-how they need to thrive. It also ensures compliance and scalability, making it ideal for diverse market needs.

Q5: In which regions does FuzionX Gaming Studio operate?

A5: FuzionX has a growing international footprint, with clients and operations in North America, EMEA, and APAC.