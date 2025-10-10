News

Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India

Qualcomm and Havells are teaming up to bring smarter, more connected features to Lloyd air conditioners and other home appliances through Qualcomm’s new QCC743 connectivity platform.

By Gauri
5 Min Read
At the India Mobile Congress 2025 in New Delhi, Qualcomm Technologies and Havells India unveiled their new partnership, showcasing what they described as the next wave of smart home appliances. The highlight of the event was a Lloyd air conditioner powered by Qualcomm’s QCC743 connectivity platform. This collaboration is set to bring enhanced connectivity and AI-driven functions to a broad range of Havells products, signaling a notable step forward for smart technology in Indian homes.

Key Takeaways

  • Qualcomm and Havells have joined forces to create smarter, more connected home appliances tailored for the Indian market.
  • A Lloyd air conditioner featuring Qualcomm’s QCC743 chip was demonstrated live at the India Mobile Congress 2025.
  • The partnership will expand to include products such as washing machines, air purifiers, smart fans, and switches.
  • The focus is on better energy management, cloud-based capabilities, and voice control for everyday use.

The collaboration will influence several product lines under the Havells brand, including washing machines, water heaters, and smart switches. The shared goal is to build a more seamless and efficient connected home ecosystem. For consumers, this means they’ll be able to manage appliances through the Havells One app, track energy consumption more easily, and even operate devices with simple voice commands.

At the center of this innovation lies Qualcomm’s QCC743 platform. The Lloyd air conditioner displayed at the event uses the platform’s tri-radio solution, which supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Thread and Zigbee. This combination helps ensure the appliance can connect reliably to various smart home networks, working smoothly alongside other devices in a user’s home. Built on RISC-V architecture, the QCC743 platform is designed for flexibility, making it suitable for different types of appliances due to its compact memory footprint and wide interface compatibility.

The initiative also supports the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ program. Manmeet Singh, Senior Director at Qualcomm India, explained that the collaboration with Lloyd demonstrates a strong commitment to enabling Indian brands to deliver intelligent and connected experiences for local households. With Qualcomm’s technology, Havells can strengthen its position in India’s rapidly growing smart home market.

Executives from Havells shared similar enthusiasm about the partnership. Alok Tickoo, who heads the Lloyd Air Conditioner Business, noted that Qualcomm’s platform allows them to deliver richer, more intuitive experiences for customers. Dipesh Shah, the CTO at Havells, added that this partnership marks an important milestone in the company’s journey toward making its consumer products smarter, more efficient, and easier to use.

Overall, the joint effort between Qualcomm and Havells reflects a broader move toward creating smart, locally relevant solutions that bring real convenience to Indian homes. It’s a direction that seems both timely and promising, especially as connected living becomes an increasingly natural part of daily life in India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the new partnership between Qualcomm and Havells?

A: Qualcomm and Havells are working together to integrate advanced connectivity and AI solutions into Havells’ smart home appliances, starting with Lloyd air conditioners.

Q2: Which Havells product was featured with the Qualcomm chip?

A: A Lloyd air conditioner powered by the Qualcomm QCC743 connectivity platform was demonstrated live at the India Mobile Congress 2025.

Q3: What technology is being used in the new smart appliances?

A: The appliances use Qualcomm’s QCC743 platform, which includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Thread/Zigbee protocols, allowing for broad compatibility with other smart home devices.

Q4: What are the benefits for consumers?

A: Consumers can expect improved energy management, easier control through the Havells One app, cloud integration, and voice-enabled controls across a range of smart appliances.

Q5: Does this project support the ‘Make in India’ program?

A: Yes, Qualcomm has stated that its work with Lloyd, an Indian brand, reflects its support for the ‘Make in India’ initiative by helping local brands develop advanced connected products.

ByGauri
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
