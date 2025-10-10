Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India

At the India Mobile Congress 2025 in New Delhi, Qualcomm Technologies and Havells India unveiled their new partnership, showcasing what they described as the next wave of smart home appliances. The highlight of the event was a Lloyd air conditioner powered by Qualcomm’s QCC743 connectivity platform. This collaboration is set to bring enhanced connectivity and AI-driven functions to a broad range of Havells products, signaling a notable step forward for smart technology in Indian homes.

The collaboration will influence several product lines under the Havells brand, including washing machines, water heaters, and smart switches. The shared goal is to build a more seamless and efficient connected home ecosystem. For consumers, this means they’ll be able to manage appliances through the Havells One app, track energy consumption more easily, and even operate devices with simple voice commands.

At the center of this innovation lies Qualcomm’s QCC743 platform. The Lloyd air conditioner displayed at the event uses the platform’s tri-radio solution, which supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Thread and Zigbee. This combination helps ensure the appliance can connect reliably to various smart home networks, working smoothly alongside other devices in a user’s home. Built on RISC-V architecture, the QCC743 platform is designed for flexibility, making it suitable for different types of appliances due to its compact memory footprint and wide interface compatibility.

The initiative also supports the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ program. Manmeet Singh, Senior Director at Qualcomm India, explained that the collaboration with Lloyd demonstrates a strong commitment to enabling Indian brands to deliver intelligent and connected experiences for local households. With Qualcomm’s technology, Havells can strengthen its position in India’s rapidly growing smart home market.

Executives from Havells shared similar enthusiasm about the partnership. Alok Tickoo, who heads the Lloyd Air Conditioner Business, noted that Qualcomm’s platform allows them to deliver richer, more intuitive experiences for customers. Dipesh Shah, the CTO at Havells, added that this partnership marks an important milestone in the company’s journey toward making its consumer products smarter, more efficient, and easier to use.

Overall, the joint effort between Qualcomm and Havells reflects a broader move toward creating smart, locally relevant solutions that bring real convenience to Indian homes. It’s a direction that seems both timely and promising, especially as connected living becomes an increasingly natural part of daily life in India.

