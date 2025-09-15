Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launch at September Summit

Qualcomm has officially confirmed that it will unveil its next flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, at its annual tech summit in late September. This new chip is expected to power most high-end Android smartphones launching from the end of this year into 2026. The announcement finally puts an end to weeks of speculation and sets the stage for the next generation of mobile devices.

Key takeaways

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will debut at the Qualcomm Summit in September 2025.

Qualcomm is introducing custom-built Oryon V2 CPU cores instead of standard ARM-based designs.

The processor will be manufactured using TSMC’s 2-nanometer process, which should bring higher performance and better battery efficiency.

A new Hexagon NPU is designed to handle AI tasks more quickly and effectively on-device.

The Adreno 950 GPU will deliver enhanced graphics with hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

The Snapdragon X85 modem will support the latest 5G standards for faster connectivity.

A closer look at the new technology

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is not just another routine upgrade. It marks a more significant shift in Qualcomm’s approach to mobile chip design. The most notable change is the move to fully custom Oryon V2 cores, developed in-house by Qualcomm. By doing so, the company gains more control over both performance and energy efficiency. It is a direction similar to Apple’s long-standing strategy with its custom A-series chips in iPhones.

The manufacturing process is also a major talking point. TSMC, the largest contract chipmaker in the world, is producing the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on its new 2nm node. This technology allows more transistors to be packed into the same area, improving both speed and battery efficiency. For everyday users, the result could be phones that feel faster and last longer on a single charge.

On the graphics side, the new Adreno 950 GPU is set to raise the bar for mobile gaming. With hardware-accelerated ray tracing, players can expect more realistic lighting and reflections, giving games a level of visual depth previously reserved for high-end consoles or PCs.

Artificial intelligence is another focus area. The upgraded Hexagon NPU reportedly achieves more than 150 trillion operations per second (TOPS). While the figure sounds highly technical, what it translates to is smoother handling of demanding AI tasks such as real-time translation, advanced camera effects, or even on-device generative AI tools. Importantly, much of this will happen without relying on cloud processing, which can make results faster and more private.

Connectivity will also see an upgrade with the Snapdragon X85 modem, which supports the latest standards for 5G. Users can expect better download speeds, lower latency, and more reliable performance in areas with next-generation networks.

Smartphone makers including Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are widely expected to be among the first to release devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. If Qualcomm follows its usual timeline, the first wave of these phones will likely arrive in early 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?

A. It is Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship mobile processor designed for high-end Android smartphones and tablets. It provides the main processing power, graphics, AI capabilities, and connectivity for the device.

Q. Which phones will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?

A. While official device lists are not out yet, top-tier phones from major brands like Samsung (for its Galaxy S series), OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others will almost certainly use this chip in their 2026 flagship models.

Q. How is it different from the last generation?

A. The main differences are the use of new custom Oryon V2 CPU cores for better performance, a more efficient 2nm manufacturing process for improved battery life, and a much faster NPU for on-device AI.

Q. Will the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 improve battery life?

A. The move to a 2nm process node is a key factor that points toward better power efficiency. While performance is increasing, the new manufacturing technology should help phones manage their battery consumption better than previous models.

Q. When can I buy a phone with this chip?

A. The first smartphones using the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will likely be announced in late 2025 or early 2026, with widespread availability in the first few months of 2026.