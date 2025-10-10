Qualcomm Details New AI and 5G Developments at India Mobile Congress 2025

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in New Delhi, Qualcomm India showcased a series of initiatives designed to push India’s digital transformation forward. The company highlighted key developments in Edge AI, 6G research, smart retail, and connected home solutions, reinforcing its commitment to scalable, secure technologies tailored for the Indian market. Qualcomm described its vision for an intelligent future built around what it calls Personal AI, Physical AI, and Industrial AI, each meant to serve consumers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure.

Key Takeaways

New Collaborations: Qualcomm announced partnerships with Coredge for AI platforms, Lloyd (Havells Group) for smart home appliances, and Ideaforge for advanced drone technologies.

Qualcomm announced partnerships with Coredge for AI platforms, Lloyd (Havells Group) for smart home appliances, and Ideaforge for advanced drone technologies. AI Upskilling Program: The company introduced the Qualcomm AI Upskilling Program, aimed at training engineering students, developers, and professionals in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The company introduced the Qualcomm AI Upskilling Program, aimed at training engineering students, developers, and professionals in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Technology Focus: Edge AI and 5G were positioned as the two main drivers of India’s digital expansion, with applications demonstrated across automotive, industrial IoT, and mobile computing.

Edge AI and 5G were positioned as the two main drivers of India’s digital expansion, with applications demonstrated across automotive, industrial IoT, and mobile computing. Make in India Support: The announcements underline Qualcomm’s ongoing investment in local research, industry partnerships, and skill development, aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, noted that IMC 2025 reflects India’s rapid digital progress. He emphasized that Qualcomm is focused on providing India-first technologies, designed to create new possibilities across multiple sectors. During the event, Qualcomm demonstrated how its Edge AI platforms enable real-time intelligence for devices such as smartphones, industrial handhelds, and AI-powered surveillance systems. It also showcased how smartwatches, earbuds, and connected vehicles are forming what Soin described as a “personal ecosystem,” where devices communicate seamlessly to enhance everyday experiences.

New Industry Collaborations

Qualcomm India announced several new collaborations with Indian partners. One with Coredge aims to deliver a high-performance, cost-effective AI platform. The plan involves integrating Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra Cards, enabling enterprises and government organizations to run AI inference workloads securely within their data centers or at the network edge.

In the smart home segment, Qualcomm partnered with Lloyd, part of the Havells Group, to develop a connected air conditioner using the Qualcomm QCC743 connectivity platform. The device supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Thread/Zigbee, offering advanced connectivity options. It’s an example of how Indian manufacturers are adopting Qualcomm’s platforms to build energy-efficient, intelligent appliances that better fit modern homes.

Meanwhile, in the drone industry, Qualcomm and Ideaforge have collaborated on drones powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 SoC. These drones are capable of autonomous navigation, can operate in GPS-denied environments, and use AI for real-time video analysis. With integrated 5G connectivity, they’re designed for diverse applications in defense, agriculture, and smart city operations.

AI Skill Development Program

To support the development of a skilled AI workforce in India, Qualcomm launched the Qualcomm AI Upskilling Program: Technical Foundation. This initiative is open to engineering students, software developers, and working professionals, providing them with training in AI and machine learning using Qualcomm’s technology ecosystem. The curriculum spans five modules, covering AI and ML fundamentals, Edge AI, Generative AI, Qualcomm-specific AI technologies, and a hands-on guide to building solutions with the Qualcomm AI Hub.

Through these efforts, Qualcomm India continues to deepen its engagement in the country’s innovation ecosystem. Its initiatives complement national programs such as the India Semiconductor Mission and help prepare industries for the coming shift toward 6G connectivity. The message at IMC 2025 was clear: India’s digital future is taking shape, and Qualcomm intends to be a driving force in that journey.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What was Qualcomm’s main focus at India Mobile Congress 2025?

A1: Qualcomm’s main focus was on showcasing how Edge AI and 5G technologies are the core drivers of India’s digital growth across consumer, enterprise, and industrial sectors.

Q2: Which companies did Qualcomm announce new partnerships with?

A2: Qualcomm announced new collaborations with three companies: Coredge for sovereign AI platforms, Lloyd (Havells Group) for connected smart air conditioners, and Ideaforge for AI-equipped drones.

Q3: What is the Qualcomm AI Upskilling Program?

A3: It is a new training initiative for engineering students and developers in India to build their skills in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning using Qualcomm’s software and tools, such as the Qualcomm AI Hub.

Q4: How do these announcements relate to the ‘Make in India’ initiative?

A4: The collaborations with Indian companies like Lloyd and Ideaforge to develop and manufacture products locally, along with investments in local R&D and skill development, directly support the goals of the ‘Make in India’ program.