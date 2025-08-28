News

Qualcomm Introduces Dragonwing Q-6690, World’s First Processor With Integrated RFID

Qualcomm's new Dragonwing Q-6690 enterprise mobile processor integrates UHF RFID, 5G, and Wi-Fi 7 for retail, logistics, and manufacturing.

By Gauri
5 Min Read
Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-6690, an enterprise mobile processor that is the first in the world to feature a fully integrated UHF RFID reader. This matters because it removes the need for separate RFID modules, making it possible to design smaller and more efficient devices. The new processor is expected to find use in rugged handhelds, retail point-of-sale systems, smart kiosks, and industrial applications.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The Dragonwing Q-6690 is the first enterprise mobile processor with integrated UHF RFID.
  • Removing external RFID modules helps reduce both device size and cost.
  • It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and ultra-wideband for advanced connectivity and proximity-aware features.
  • Software-configurable feature packs allow upgrades to be delivered over the air.
  • It is designed for retail, logistics, and manufacturing industries.

The Dragonwing Q-6690 comes with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0 built in, along with ultra-wideband technology. Together, these connectivity options support real-time inventory tracking, secure access, and smoother contactless payment experiences. For device makers such as OEMs and ODMs, the processor is designed to simplify product development by offering a scalable platform that can be adapted as market needs change.

One of its more interesting aspects is the use of software-configurable feature packs. This means that manufacturers can activate new capabilities, such as more computing power, better camera support, or different peripheral setups, through software rather than new hardware. These upgrades can be done remotely, which can help products reach the market faster while also extending their lifespan.

Art Miller, vice president at Qualcomm Technologies, explained that the Dragonwing Q-6690 combines RFID, AI, and advanced wireless technologies into a single platform. He highlighted Qualcomm’s goal of providing retailers with powerful, connected, and adaptable solutions that can respond to changing customer expectations.

The integrated RFID feature is especially important. It supports secure and contactless applications like access control, asset tracking, and product authentication. In retail environments, where accurate and constant visibility into inventory is critical, this kind of integration can make operations much more efficient. The RAIN Alliance, a global group that promotes UHF RFID, said the technology has the potential to boost productivity and enable applications such as digital product passports, sustainability tracking, and even fully automated checkout.

Decathlon is one of the retailers already heavily invested in RFID technology. Hervé D’Halluin, who leads RFID initiatives at Decathlon, said the Dragonwing Q-6690 could help the company improve efficiency, enhance the in-store experience, and support sustainability goals through better product traceability. Decathlon has applied RFID tagging to all its products since 2019, so the company views this development as an opportunity to build on what it has already achieved.

More broadly, the launch of the Dragonwing Q-6690 highlights the larger shift taking place across the Internet of Things. As industries adopt more connected and data-driven devices, the need for processors that are both powerful and adaptable is increasing. Qualcomm’s new platform is positioned to meet that demand, providing retailers, manufacturers, and logistics operators with smarter and more flexible technology for the years ahead.

FAQs

Q. What is the Dragonwing Q-6690?

A. The Dragonwing Q-6690 is a new enterprise mobile processor from Qualcomm that is the first to have a built-in UHF RFID reader.

Q. What is RFID, and how does it work?

A. RFID stands for Radio-Frequency Identification. It uses radio waves to wirelessly read information from a tag attached to an object. The tag contains a chip and an antenna. When an RFID reader emits a signal, the tag’s antenna picks it up, powers the chip, and sends data back to the reader.

Q. How does integrate RFID into a processor help?

A. Integrating RFID directly into the processor makes devices smaller and cheaper to make since they no longer need a separate, bulky RFID reader module. This also makes the devices more energy efficient.

Q. What industries will benefit from the Dragonwing Q-6690?

A. The processor is designed for industries such as retail, logistics, and manufacturing, where devices are used for inventory management, asset tracking, and contactless transactions.

Q. What is the RAIN Alliance?

A. The RAIN Alliance is a non-profit organization that promotes the use of UHF RFID technology for a variety of purposes. RAIN is an acronym derived from “RA”dio frequency “I”dentificatio”N.”

