Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip for Mid-Range Phones: What’s New

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, a new system-on-chip (SoC) designed to bring high-end features and better performance to mid-range smartphones, a segment that continues to dominate in markets like India. Built on a 4nm process node for the first time in the ‘6s’ lineup, this chip promises a notable leap in both speed and power efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3. Smartphones powered by the new chipset are expected to debut by late 2025 from brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and Motorola.

Key Takeaways

Manufacturing Process: Built on an advanced 4nm process node for improved efficiency.

Performance Jump: Delivers 36% faster CPU and 59% faster GPU performance compared to its predecessor.

Gaming Features: Offers Snapdragon Elite Gaming capabilities like Variable Rate Shading and Game Quick Touch.

Camera Support: Enables up to 200MP photo capture and 2K HDR video recording.

Connectivity: Comes with 5G support, including mmWave and Sub-6 GHz, along with Wi-Fi 6E.

Display: Supports Full HD+ resolution displays with refresh rates up to 144Hz.

Major Upgrades and Performance Boost

At the heart of the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is the Qualcomm Kryo CPU, arranged in an octa-core setup with four performance cores running up to 2.4 GHz and four efficiency cores reaching up to 1.8 GHz. The transition to the 4nm process from the earlier 6nm architecture is the main driver behind Qualcomm’s claimed performance jump. According to the company, users can expect 36 percent faster CPU performance, which should translate into smoother multitasking, quicker app launches, and an overall snappier experience.

Complementing the CPU, the new Qualcomm Adreno GPU offers a 59 percent improvement in graphics performance. That’s a big deal for gamers, as it enables features previously reserved for more premium chips, such as Snapdragon Elite Gaming enhancements. These include Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for more efficient rendering and Game Quick Touch, which reduces touch latency for faster response times. For gamers in India who often rely on mid-range phones, this means a genuinely better and more fluid gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Enhanced Multimedia and Connectivity

The display capabilities of the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 have also been upgraded, supporting refresh rates up to 144Hz at Full HD+ resolution. This will make scrolling, animations, and gaming look smoother and more immersive, especially on devices with high-quality displays.

Photography is another area where Qualcomm seems to have pushed the boundaries. The chipset supports up to a 200-megapixel single camera sensor and comes equipped with a triple 12-bit Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP). This ISP uses hardware-based Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), helping produce clearer, more detailed images, particularly in low-light environments. Video capture now supports 2K HDR at 30 frames per second and slow-motion video at 720p at up to 240 frames per second.

On the connectivity side, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 integrates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System, providing support for both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G bands. It also includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and NavIC support, India’s regional satellite navigation system, which improves location accuracy within the country. Additionally, the platform supports LPDDR5 RAM, offering faster and more efficient memory performance compared to the older LPDDR4X standard.

Overall, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 seems poised to raise the bar for mid-range smartphones. By combining advanced gaming capabilities, higher refresh rate displays, improved camera support, and faster connectivity, Qualcomm is making sure that mid-range devices continue to deliver a premium experience without the premium price tag.

Related FAQs

Q. Which manufacturing process does the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 use?

A. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is built on an advanced 4nm process node, which helps in boosting performance and power efficiency.

Q. What is the maximum camera resolution the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 supports?

A. This chip supports a maximum single camera resolution of up to 200 megapixels.

Q. Does the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 support 144Hz displays?

A. Yes, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 supports Full HD+ displays with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.

Q. What is NavIC support in the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4?

A. NavIC is India’s regional satellite navigation system, and its support on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 means phones using this chip will have enhanced, highly accurate location services within the Indian region.