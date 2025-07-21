Qualcomm Pushes for AI-Driven Smart Glasses in India with XR Day Event

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. recently hosted its ‘Snapdragon for India, XR Day’ in India, laying out its broader vision to support and shape the country’s growing spatial computing ecosystem. The event brought together a mix of developers, tech leaders, and partners, all converging to explore the evolving potential of extended reality (XR), a space that spans augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR).

One of the more intriguing developments? Qualcomm spotlighted its plans for AI-integrated smart glasses. The company revealed that its Snapdragon chipsets will power upcoming smart eyewear from Lenskart, one of India’s most prominent eyewear retailers.

Some key points emerged from the day:

India is increasingly central to Qualcomm’s strategy for XR and spatial computing expansion.

Qualcomm and Lenskart are teaming up to create smart glasses enhanced by artificial intelligence.

A notable demonstration featured a small language model (SLM) running entirely on a pair of AI glasses, highlighting the promise of on-device AI.

Qualcomm envisions these glasses becoming as commonplace and functional as smartphones for handling everyday tasks.

The initiative is also being framed as part of the broader national vision under the Indian government’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) campaign.

Alex Katouzian, Group General Manager for Mobile, Compute & XR (MCX) at Qualcomm, shared insights into how their Snapdragon XR platforms have already been deployed in more than 100 immersive devices globally. His main message? That artificial intelligence is now the backbone of XR development. AI gives these devices the ability to interpret their environment, seeing, hearing, reacting, making the overall user experience feel more intuitive and personalized.

To drive the point home, Katouzian showcased a prototype: a pair of AI glasses capable of running a small language model directly on the device. This means users can interact with the glasses without needing to constantly ping the cloud, which isn’t just faster, it’s a win for privacy and a practical necessity in regions where internet access can be unreliable.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, expanded on the significance of the Indian market. “Qualcomm Technologies envision a future where smart glasses become as integral to daily life as smartphones, seamlessly handling everyday tasks,” he said. According to Soin, Snapdragon’s XR platforms aim to strike the right balance between powerful performance and lightweight form factors, a must for any wearable tech.

He also emphasized how this initiative aligns with India’s development goals. Spatial computing, Soin suggested, could be a tool for frontline workers, a bridge for remote education, and a pathway to inclusive digital growth across all demographics. It’s a lot to promise, but it’s not an unreasonable ambition given the current tech trajectory.

Then there’s the collaboration with Lenskart, which grounds this high-level vision in something tangible. By integrating Snapdragon chipsets into smart eyewear, Lenskart is not just following a trend, it’s helping to shape one. This partnership could bring cutting-edge immersive technology directly to Indian consumers in a way that’s actually accessible.

As Qualcomm broadens its portfolio beyond smartphones, its XR initiatives are clearly more than just experiments. They hint at what the next wave of personal tech might look like, not just smarter, but more connected to our daily lives in surprisingly subtle ways.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is spatial computing?

A1: Spatial computing is the technology that allows digital information to interact with the physical world in three dimensions. Instead of a flat screen, it lets users see and manipulate computer-generated objects in their real-world environment, which is the foundation for AR, VR, and MR experiences.

Q2: What are Snapdragon XR platforms?

A2: Snapdragon XR platforms are a series of specialized chipsets created by Qualcomm. They are designed specifically for extended reality (XR) devices like smart glasses and VR headsets, providing the necessary processing for graphics, AI, and connectivity in a power-efficient manner.

Q3: Who is Qualcomm partnering with in India for smart glasses?

A3: Qualcomm announced it is supplying its Snapdragon chipsets to Lenskart, a major Indian eyewear company. Lenskart is developing its own AI-enabled smart glasses using this technology for the Indian market.

Q4: What is an SLM and why is it important for smart glasses?

A4: An SLM, or small language model, is a more compact and efficient version of an AI language model like those used in large data centers. Its importance for smart glasses is that it can run directly on the device (on-device AI), allowing it to perform tasks like answering questions or providing information quickly and privately, without needing to be connected to the internet.

Q5: How does this technology align with the Viksit Bharat initiative?

A5; The technology aligns with the Viksit Bharat goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. Proponents suggest it can be used to improve key sectors by providing hands-free information to frontline workers, offering advanced remote learning tools for education in rural areas, and enabling new forms of digital access for people with disabilities.