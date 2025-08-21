Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon Wearable Platforms Add Satellite Support

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced its newest wearable platforms, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 and W5 Gen 2. These chips are designed to give smartwatches and other wearables better performance, improved battery efficiency, and, for the first time, satellite connectivity.

It is a significant step forward in the wearable space. Satellite communication has often been discussed in the context of smartphones or specialized equipment, but now it is becoming possible from the wrist. The Google Pixel Watch 4, announced alongside the new platforms, is the first smartwatch to be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2.

Key Takeaways

Satellite Connectivity: The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 and W5 Gen 2 are the first wearable platforms to include Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Network (NB-NTN) satellite support through Qualcomm’s partnership with Skylo.

The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 and W5 Gen 2 are the first wearable platforms to include Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Network (NB-NTN) satellite support through Qualcomm’s partnership with Skylo. Emergency Messaging: With satellite access, users can send and receive emergency messages from a smartwatch even in areas where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

With satellite access, users can send and receive emergency messages from a smartwatch even in areas where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Improved GPS: The new Location Machine Learning 3.0 technology improves GPS positioning accuracy by up to 50 percent compared to the last generation.

The new Location Machine Learning 3.0 technology improves GPS positioning accuracy by up to 50 percent compared to the last generation. Smaller and More Efficient: Thanks to an optimized RF Front End (RFFE), devices can be up to 20 percent smaller and consume less power, allowing sleeker designs with longer battery life.

Thanks to an optimized RF Front End (RFFE), devices can be up to 20 percent smaller and consume less power, allowing sleeker designs with longer battery life. Wear OS Compatibility: The Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 works with the latest version of Wear OS and is tuned for smoother multi-device experiences.

New Features and Capabilities

The most notable addition here is satellite connectivity. For outdoor adventurers, hikers, or simply anyone who spends time in areas without reliable coverage, the option to send an SOS message directly from a watch could be invaluable. Tarun Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Skylo, said this collaboration makes wearable devices “more functional and safer,” which is very much the aim of this technology.

Both platforms are built on a 4nm system-on-chip (SoC) architecture. The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 includes a low-power co-processor, while the standard W5 Gen 2 does not. That difference influences efficiency, but both options strike a balance between performance and power use.

Location tracking also receives a significant upgrade. Qualcomm’s Location Machine Learning 3.0 improves accuracy by up to 50 percent, which helps in difficult environments such as crowded urban streets or natural canyons where GPS signals often struggle.

Meanwhile, the new RF Front End reduces overall size and power use by about 20 percent. This gives manufacturers more freedom to design slimmer and lighter watches without forcing users to compromise on battery life.

Google Pixel Watch 4

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to launch with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2. Sandeep Waraich, Sr. Director of Product Management for Google Wearables, emphasized that the new platform not only delivers high performance but also provides safety benefits through satellite-based emergency communication.

The Pixel Watch 4 runs on the latest version of Wear OS, which has been refined for better integration across multiple devices, tying more closely into Google’s connected ecosystem.

What is Qualcomm?

Qualcomm is an American technology company best known for its Snapdragon platforms, which power a wide range of smartphones and consumer electronics. Its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., manages research, engineering, and product development. The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 and W5 Gen 2 are the latest results of that work, bringing satellite capability to wearables for the first time.

FAQs

Q1. What is a Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Network (NB-NTN)?

A1. A Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Network is a satellite network that provides connectivity in areas where there is no cellular coverage, like remote or rural locations. It uses a narrow bandwidth to send and receive data, which is useful for small devices like smartwatches.

Q2. How does the new Snapdragon platform improve GPS accuracy?

A2. The new Snapdragon W5+ and W5 Gen 2 platforms use a feature called Location Machine Learning 3.0 to improve GPS accuracy by up to 50%. This uses machine learning to get more accurate location data, especially in difficult environments like cities with tall buildings or areas with deep canyons.

Q3. Which devices will have the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform?

A3. The Google Pixel Watch 4 is the first device to launch with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform. Other wearable manufacturers will likely adopt this platform in their future products to add satellite connectivity and other features.