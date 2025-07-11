Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Powers Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

On July 9, 2025, Qualcomm Technologies announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy globally. This partnership further solidifies the ongoing collaboration between Qualcomm and Samsung, as the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy also drives the performance of the Galaxy S25 series. Described as the world’s fastest mobile system-on-a-chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is a significant leap forward in mobile processing power.

Key Takeaways:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

This platform incorporates the Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, boosting AI capabilities.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is also the engine behind the Galaxy S25 series.

Qualcomm and Samsung’s partnership spans over two decades.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy was specifically designed to enhance the Galaxy AI experience on foldable devices. At the heart of this platform is the next-gen custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which holds the distinction of being the world’s fastest mobile CPU. Paired with the advanced Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, the platform offers a seamless, high-performance experience.

Together, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and Samsung’s Galaxy AI make possible cutting-edge multimodal experiences on the Galaxy Z Fold7. This includes generative AI features that can interpret speech, context, and images directly on the device, elevating user interaction to new heights.

Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handset at Qualcomm Technologies, reflected on the long-standing collaboration between the two tech giants, emphasizing the role of the Snapdragon 8 Elite in delivering more advanced AI capabilities. He noted that the platform’s customization—first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series and now available in the Galaxy Z Fold7—provides users with a richer AI experience.

O.H. Kwon, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm APAC (Korea) also highlighted the significance of bringing the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy to the Galaxy Z Fold7. He described this as a key milestone in the ongoing partnership with Samsung.

In a similar vein, Inkang Song, Vice President and Head of the Technology Strategy Team at Samsung Electronics, commented on the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold7, emphasizing the collaboration between Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies. He said that the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy will improve the device’s AI performance, camera capabilities, and connectivity—further enhancing the foldable device experience.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Incorporated handles the licensing business, QTL, and most of its patent portfolio, while Qualcomm Technologies focuses on engineering, R&D, product, and service development, including the QCT semiconductor business. The Snapdragon, Qualcomm Oryon, Hexagon, and Qualcomm Spectra trademarks are owned by Qualcomm Incorporated.

FAQs about Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and Galaxy Z Fold7:

Q1: Which processor powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7?

A1: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Q2: What are the key features of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy?

A2: The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy integrates the Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, enabling advanced AI capabilities and enhanced performance. It is also recognized as the world’s fastest mobile system-on-a-chip.

Q3: Does the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy power other Samsung devices?

A3: Yes, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy was first introduced in the Galaxy S25 series, which is also powered by this platform.

Q4: What kind of AI experiences does the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy enable on the Galaxy Z Fold7?

A4: The platform enables advanced AI experiences, including multimodal generative AI that can understand speech, context, and images directly on the device.