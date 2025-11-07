Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Glasses Set for Wide Online Launch in India on November 21

Meta’s much-awaited Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses are finally expanding their online presence in India, bringing a wider retail rollout to the country. Combining Ray-Ban’s timeless design with Meta’s cutting-edge hands-free AI features, these glasses will officially go on sale across major e-commerce platforms-Amazon, Flipkart, and RelianceDigital.in-starting November 21, 2025.

This broader launch follows the product’s limited India debut back in May, when availability was restricted to the official Ray-Ban India website and select retail stores. Since November 6, users have been able to register on these platforms for “Notify Me” alerts to stay ahead of the release. For Meta, this expansion marks a key milestone in its strategy to position India as a pivotal market for wearable technology and the evolving era of personal AI computing.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date: November 21, 2025

Retailers: Amazon, Flipkart, and RelianceDigital.in

Starting Price: ₹29,900

Core Feature: Meta AI for voice-activated queries and commands using “Hey Meta”

India-Specific Features: Hindi language support, Deepika Padukone’s AI voice, festive “Restyle” photo mode, and UPI Lite payments for under ₹1,000 transactions

Hardware Highlights: 12MP ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers, five-mic system, and visible Capture LED for privacy

Meta AI: Fashion Meets Hands-Free Computing

The online availability of the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses brings together fashion and technology in a surprisingly natural way. The design maintains the instantly recognizable Ray-Ban look, with popular frame styles such as the Wayfarer and Skyler, now paired with Meta’s smart computing features. Buyers can choose from several variants-prescription, sun, polarized, or Transitions lenses—tailored for different needs and lifestyles.

Each pair includes a portable charging case that offers up to 32 hours of additional battery, while the glasses themselves last about four hours per charge.

Under the hood, they’re powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform. The glasses feature a 12MP ultra-wide camera for effortless photo and video capture, alongside custom open-ear speakers and a five-mic array for crisp sound and clearer calls. A small but important privacy detail-the visible Capture LED-lights up whenever the camera is recording, ensuring transparency for those around you.

Localized Features for Indian Users

Meta has gone the extra mile to make the experience more personal and localized for Indian users. The heart of the device is Meta AI, the voice-based assistant activated with “Hey Meta.” Recently, Meta introduced Hindi language support, which opens up the product to a broader audience who prefer interacting in their native tongue.

Adding a fun and familiar layer, users can now choose to hear Deepika Padukone’s AI voice as an assistant option. It’s an interesting addition that might make interactions feel a bit more relatable and distinctly local.

And just in time for the festive season, the new “Restyle” feature lets users instantly transform photos taken with the glasses. By simply saying, “Hey Meta, restyle this,” the AI adds festive lights, colours, or celebratory effects-something that feels quite fitting for Indian celebrations. These edited photos can be accessed and shared directly through the Meta View companion app.

UPI Lite Integration: A Step Toward Everyday Use

Perhaps the most practical feature being tested right now is UPI Lite payment support, which Meta showcased recently at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF). It allows quick, hands-free transactions for small payments under ₹1,000.

Here’s how it works: you simply look at a UPI QR code and say, “Hey Meta, scan and pay.” The payment is then processed securely through your WhatsApp-linked bank account, no phone or wallet needed. This kind of integration-if rolled out widely-could make smart glasses genuinely useful in everyday life, especially for those quick coffee runs or small market purchases.

Meta’s Vision for the Future

Sandhya Devanathan, VP of India and Southeast Asia at Meta, emphasized that these glasses represent “a step towards a future of computing that is deeply personal and seamlessly integrated.” The idea, she explained, is to bring powerful AI tools closer to users-helping them stay connected and productive without being glued to a screen.

With this wider online launch and the addition of India-first features, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses could very well mark the beginning of Meta’s next big chapter in wearable and ambient computing-one that moves beyond smartphones toward something more intuitive, stylish, and human.

