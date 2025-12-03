Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses Launch in India with Deepika Padukone Voice and UPI Lite

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses have officially arrived in India, and I think the update feels a bit more tailored to everyday use here than earlier versions. The glasses went on sale nationwide on December 2 at Ray-Ban India stores and major optical retailers, priced at ₹39,900, which positions them firmly in the premium wearable category.

This launch brings several India-focused upgrades that perhaps many users had been hoping for, such as full Hindi language support for Meta AI, a new celebrity voice option featuring Deepika Padukone, and even a hands-free UPI Lite payment mode. All of this sits on top of refreshed hardware that doubles the battery life compared to the first generation.

Key Takeaways

Price and Availability: ₹39,900; now available across Ray-Ban India stores and other major retailers.

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours on a single charge, plus an additional 48 hours from the charging case.

Camera: New 3K Ultra HD video capture with ultrawide HDR.

India-Specific Features: Hindi voice commands, Deepika Padukone AI voice, and UPI Lite “scan and pay”.

New Styles: Offered in Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner designs with seasonal shades like Shiny Cosmic Blue.

Hardware and Battery Upgrades

The second-generation model seems to address a few long-standing complaints, especially around battery life and video clarity. The glasses now last up to 8 hours on a single charge, which should comfortably carry most people through a full day of mixed use. Fast charging is another thoughtful improvement, letting the battery jump to about 50 percent in roughly 20 minutes. The charging case extends usage significantly with an additional 48 hours of stored power.

On the visual side, the updated camera system captures 3K Ultra HD video with ultrawide HDR support. This should help when recording in uneven lighting, something earlier users often mentioned. Meta also noted that creative modes like slow motion and hyperlapse are scheduled to roll out later through software updates, which might expand the glasses’ appeal to more content-focused users.

Localized AI: Hindi Support and Celebrity Voice

Meta AI has been adapted more thoughtfully for India this time. Full Hindi interaction is now available, so users can ask questions, control audio, or send messages in natural Hindi without awkward workarounds. It feels like a small shift but makes the device far more approachable.

One of the more attention-grabbing additions is the Celebrity AI Voice option. Users can switch the assistant’s voice to that of Deepika Padukone, which makes interactions feel surprisingly conversational and, at times, almost too realistic. It is a playful feature but one that may resonate strongly with fans.

Payments on the Go: UPI Lite Integration

Perhaps the most distinctly local feature is the early rollout of UPI Lite integration on the glasses. This creates a hands-free payment experience, especially for small transactions. By simply looking at a QR code and saying “Hey Meta, scan and pay,” the glasses can complete a payment through the user’s WhatsApp-linked bank account.

Since UPI Lite is designed for low-value purchases, typically under ₹500, payments don’t require a PIN every time. It speeds things up at checkout counters, though I imagine it might take a little getting used to before people feel fully comfortable paying through eyewear.

Styles and Design

The collection includes familiar silhouettes like the Wayfarer and Headliner, along with the more modern-looking Skyler frame. New seasonal colors such as Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet, and Shiny Asteroid Grey add a bit of personality without deviating from the understated Ray-Ban aesthetic. Despite the built-in cameras, speakers, and chipset, the frames still maintain a fairly classic look, which is something many users prefer in smart eyewear.

Privacy and Usage

As with any wearables that include a camera, privacy concerns continue to be a major talking point. Ray-Ban Meta glasses feature a capture LED that lights up whenever recording is active. It is intentionally placed at the front of the frame as a visual cue to others. Meta also cautions users to remain mindful of local rules and general etiquette around photography, which is still something people are learning to navigate with camera-equipped glasses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Can I use prescription lenses with Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)?

A1: Yes, the glasses support prescription lenses. They can be fitted with your specific prescription through authorized Ray-Ban retailers.

Q2: Is the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) water-resistant?

A2: The glasses typically come with an IPX4 rating, which means they can handle light splashes but should not be submerged in water.

Q3: Do I need a specific app to use the glasses?

A3: Yes, the Meta View app on iOS or Android is required for pairing, adjusting settings, and managing captured content.

Q4: How does the UPI Lite payment work without a PIN?

A4: UPI Lite operates as an on-device wallet for small-value payments. It supports transactions up to about ₹500 without needing a PIN, enabling faster voice-activated payments.

Q5: Does the “Hey Meta” voice command work in noisy environments?

A5: The glasses use a feature called Conversation Focus to improve voice recognition in louder settings, helping the assistant pick up commands even with background noise.