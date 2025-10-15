Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get UPI Payments and Hindi Support in India

Meta is introducing several new AI-powered features tailored specifically for India on its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Soon, users will be able to talk to their glasses entirely in Hindi, make quick UPI payments without touching their phones, and even interact with an AI voice modeled after actress Deepika Padukone. These updates are clearly aimed at making the glasses more practical for everyday life in India, where digital payments and multilingual communication are part of daily routines.

Key Takeaways

Hindi Language Support: Users can now operate their Ray-Ban Meta glasses in Hindi using simple voice commands for taking photos, making calls, or asking questions.

Users can now operate their Ray-Ban Meta glasses in Hindi using simple voice commands for taking photos, making calls, or asking questions. UPI Lite Payments: Meta is testing a feature that lets users pay for small transactions under ₹1000 by just looking at a UPI QR code and giving a voice command.

Meta is testing a feature that lets users pay for small transactions under ₹1000 by just looking at a UPI QR code and giving a voice command. Deepika Padukone AI Voice: The popular actress’s voice can now be used as the Meta AI assistant in Indian English (IN-EN).

The popular actress’s voice can now be used as the Meta AI assistant in Indian English (IN-EN). Festive Photo Feature: A limited-time Diwali feature allows users to restyle their photos with festive touches like lights, fireworks, and rangoli.

New Language and Voice Options

One of the most impactful additions for Indian users is full Hindi language support. This means users can now speak to their Ray-Ban Meta glasses naturally in Hindi to perform tasks such as taking photos, recording videos, answering calls, or controlling music playback. The functionality was developed using tools from Sarvam, an Indian company specializing in foundational AI models. Enabling the Hindi option is simple and can be done through the Meta AI app’s settings.

Alongside this, Meta has introduced a new celebrity voice option for its assistant. Users can now choose to have the AI respond in Deepika Padukone’s voice, offering a warmer, more familiar tone when interacting with the device. It’s a small detail, but one that makes the overall experience feel more localized and relatable.

Another update being tested is a new way to pay using UPI Lite. The idea is straightforward: for purchases under ₹1000, users can just look at a QR code and say, “Hey Meta, scan and pay.” The glasses then process the payment securely through the user’s WhatsApp-linked bank account. This means you won’t have to take out your phone or wallet for smaller, everyday payments. The feature was first showcased at the Global Fintech Fest and is expected to roll out to users in the coming months.

Adding to the festive mood, Meta has introduced a limited Diwali-themed feature. When users take a photo and say, “Hey Meta, Restyle This,” the AI automatically enhances the picture with celebratory elements like fireworks, glowing lights, and rangoli designs. These enhanced photos can be viewed directly in the Meta AI app, adding a bit of seasonal charm to the experience.

Altogether, these updates show how Meta is tailoring its technology to fit local habits and languages, something that feels both practical and culturally aware. The addition of Hindi, easy UPI payments, and even a familiar celebrity voice makes the Ray-Ban Meta glasses feel a little less like a gadget and more like an everyday companion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. How do I enable Hindi on my Ray-Ban Meta glasses?

A. You can switch the language to Hindi in the Meta AI app settings under Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice.

Q. When will the UPI payment feature be available to everyone?

A. The UPI payment feature is currently in the testing phase. Meta has not announced a specific date for its public release but has indicated it will be available soon.

Q. Is there an extra cost for these new AI features?

A. No, these are software updates for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and do not require any additional payment. They are included for all owners of the device.

Q. How does the Deepika Padukone AI voice work?

A. You can select her voice from the available options for the Meta AI assistant in the settings. The AI will then respond to you in her voice for all interactions.

Q. What is UPI Lite?

A. UPI Lite is a feature designed for quick, low-value transactions without needing to enter a UPI PIN. It uses an on-device wallet linked to your bank account, making small payments faster.