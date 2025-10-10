Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI Introduce UPI Payments on ChatGPT

Razorpay, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and OpenAI are collaborating on a new feature called Agentic Payments for ChatGPT. Announced on October 9, 2025, this initiative aims to let users complete purchases using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) without leaving the ChatGPT conversation. The feature is currently in its pilot phase, with Bigbasket, a Tata enterprise, serving as one of the first merchants to test the AI-driven shopping experience.

Key Takeaways

This development could reshape how people shop online. At present, AI assistants like ChatGPT help users discover products, compare prices, and make buying decisions. Agentic Payments takes this a step further, allowing users to complete the entire shopping journey within a single chat.

For instance, someone could ask ChatGPT to order all the ingredients needed for a particular recipe from Bigbasket, tailored to the number of servings they want. The AI would then browse Bigbasket’s catalog, present options, and, with a single confirmation, place the order using Razorpay’s payment gateway. Since the system runs on UPI, India’s widely adopted real-time payment infrastructure that processes over 20 billion transactions each month, the process remains fast and familiar. Users will still have full control, including real-time order tracking and the ability to cancel instantly if needed, which adds an extra sense of security.

Harshil Mathur, CEO of Razorpay, said this development turns AI assistants into complete shopping agents capable of not just finding the best product but also handling the actual purchase. Sohini Rajola from NPCI noted that merging AI with UPI could make transactions far more intuitive for users. Oliver Jay of OpenAI added that AI is evolving from helping users discover products to actually buying them, and this collaboration demonstrates how advanced AI can integrate with a trusted payment network like UPI.

Looking ahead, Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI plan to explore additional use cases that blend AI with digital payments. One potential direction might involve enabling AI agents to make secure transactions automatically on behalf of users, while still keeping safety, transparency, and user control at the forefront.

It’s still early days for Agentic Payments, but if the pilot goes well, it could mark a significant shift in how we think about conversational commerce and everyday digital transactions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Agentic Payments?

A. Agentic Payments is a new feature being tested on ChatGPT that lets you shop for products and pay for them using UPI directly within the chat window, without needing to switch to another app or website.

Q. Which companies are behind this feature?

A. This is a joint effort between Razorpay, a digital finance company; the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI; and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Q. How does the payment process work?

A. You can ask the ChatGPT AI agent to order items from a supported store like BigBasket. The agent finds the products, adds them to your cart, and uses UPI Reserve Pay through your saved profile to complete the payment after you confirm the order.

Q. Is this feature safe to use?

A. The system is designed with user control as a priority. Users can track their orders in real-time and have the option to instantly revoke or cancel a transaction, providing a secure shopping experience.

Q. When will Agentic Payments be available for everyone?

A. The feature is currently in a pilot stage. There is no official date yet for a wider public release.