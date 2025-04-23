News

Ready to Become a Legend? Riot Games Launches Path to Pro in South Asia!

By Hardik Mitra
League of Legends players in South Asia, get ready. Riot Games, in partnership with Aftermath Ventures, just opened a clear path for aspiring pros with the announcement of Legends Ascend South Asia. This new amateur online tournament isn’t just about competition; it’s a direct shot at making a name for yourself and potentially reaching the international stage.

Legends Ascend South Asia: Key InformationImportant Dates:

Kicking off on April 27, 2025, Legends Ascend South Asia is an open call to teams across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. For years, the competitive landscape for League of Legends in the region has been fragmented. This tournament aims to change that, building a structured and credible scene for local talent.

The tournament spans four months, featuring a clear progression designed to test teams thoroughly. It starts with three open qualifiers, leading into a round-robin league stage. The top teams then battle it out in double-elimination playoffs. This format ensures that only the most skilled and consistent teams will rise to the top.

And the stakes are high. Teams compete for a prize pool of INR 10,00,000, a significant amount for an amateur circuit in the region. But the biggest prize? The winning team earns a coveted spot in the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Wildcard Playoffs. This is their chance to compete against other regional winners for a shot at the LCP promotion and relegation tournament, a direct entry point into a major professional league.

Arun Rajappa, Country Manager India & South Asia at Riot Games, emphasized the goal behind this initiative. “Legends Ascend is about giving players in South Asia a real shot at competitive League of Legends,” he stated. “It’s a step towards building a stronger, more connected community where players and fans can all find more ways to play, engage, grow, and be part of something bigger.”

Aftermath Ventures, as the organizing partner, brings their experience to ensure a professional environment for all participants. Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed, Founder & CEO of Aftermath Ventures, shared the personal connection to this project. “Legends Ascend South Asia is more than just a tournament—it’s a platform built to empower a new generation of League players in the region,” he said. “From playing the game ourselves to now hosting it for the community, this moment is incredibly special.”

Fans won’t miss a moment of the action. All matches will be broadcast live on Aftermath Ventures’ FragNation YouTube Channel, bringing the thrill of the competition directly to viewers. This exposure is crucial for teams and players looking to build a following and attract attention.

Legends Ascend South Asia is a clear signal from Riot Games about their commitment to the South Asian League of Legends community. By providing a clear, competitive structure and a pathway to professional play, they are nurturing the next generation of esports stars from the region.

Ready to answer the call and prove your team has what it takes? Registrations for the first open qualifier begin on April 27, 2025.

Legends Ascend South Asia: Key Information

  • Registration Starts: April 27, 2025
  • Eligible Countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives
  • Format: 3 Open Qualifiers, Round Robin League Stage, Double-Elimination Playoffs
  • Tournament Duration: April 27, 2025 to August 3, 2025
  • Broadcast Start: May 4, 2025 on Aftermath Ventures’ FragNation YouTube Channel
  • Prize Pool: INR 10,00,000
  • Major Reward: Winner qualifies for the LCP Wildcard Playoffs

Important Dates:

  • Open Qualifier #1 Registrations: April 27 – May 3
  • Open Qualifier #1 Matches: May 4 – May 11
  • Open Qualifier #2 Registrations: May 12 – May 17
  • Open Qualifier #2 Matches: May 18 – May 25
  • Open Qualifier #3 Registrations: May 26 – May 31
  • Open Qualifier #3 Matches: June 1 – June 8
  • Round Robin League: June 13 – July 20
  • Playoffs: July 25 – August 3

This is more than just a tournament; it’s an opportunity. Whether you dream of competing on the biggest stages or simply love watching intense League of Legends games, Legends Ascend South Asia is set to deliver. Get ready to witness the rise of new legends.

