Ready to Ditch the Glasses? Samsung Unleashes Mind-Blowing Glasses-Free 3D and Blazing-Fast 4K Gaming Monitors in India!

Are you tired of those clunky 3D glasses ruining your immersive gaming experience? Get ready to say goodbye! Samsung has just dropped a bombshell in the Indian gaming market, launching its brand-new Odyssey series monitors featuring revolutionary glasses-free 3D technology alongside stunning 4K resolution and an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a complete reimagining of how we experience virtual worlds.

On April 10, 2025, Samsung India officially announced the arrival of the 2025 Odyssey lineup, which includes the groundbreaking Odyssey 3D (G90XF), the industry-first 4K 240Hz Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), and the ultra-wide, curved Odyssey G9 (G91F). These monitors are engineered to cater to the demands of serious gamers, creative professionals, and anyone who craves exceptional visual fidelity and performance.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the Odyssey 3D, marking India’s first-ever glasses-free 3D OLED gaming monitor. This 27-inch marvel utilizes advanced eye-tracking technology and sophisticated view mapping algorithms to deliver high-definition 3D visuals that leap off the screen. Imagine playing your favorite games or watching 3D movies without the hassle of special eyewear. The monitor’s Reality Hub app intelligently detects the type of content being played and gives users the option to experience it in immersive 3D. Samsung has even partnered with major game developers like Nexon for their upcoming title, “The First Beserker: Khazan,” to optimize the 3D technology for an unparalleled gaming experience. Beyond gaming, the Odyssey 3D features AI-powered video conversion, breathing new life into standard 2D content by transforming it into captivating 3D. With a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support, the Odyssey 3D ensures smooth, lag-free gameplay. Built-in speakers with Spatial Audio and an Edge Lighting feature further enhance the immersive experience, drawing you deeper into the virtual realm.

Next up is the Odyssey OLED G8, available in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes. This monitor proudly holds the title of the world’s first 4K OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Powered by Quantum Dot technology, it delivers incredibly vibrant colors, deep contrast, and wide viewing angles. The VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification guarantees near-infinite contrast, making colors pop with exceptional clarity even at a typical brightness of 250 nits. Samsung has also incorporated its proprietary OLED Safeguard+ and a Dynamic Cooling System to extend the screen’s lifespan by effectively managing heat and preventing burn-in. Notably, the Odyssey OLED G8 boasts glare-free technology, certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), reducing screen glare by 56% for distraction-free gaming sessions. With an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, this monitor virtually eliminates lag and motion blur, providing an incredibly smooth and responsive gaming experience. The sleek metal body, Core Lighting+, and ergonomic stand add a touch of premium aesthetics to any gaming setup.

Completing the trio is the Odyssey G9, a massive 49-inch ultrawide curved monitor with a dual QHD display and a 1000R curvature. Certified with VESA DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ GAMING, the Odyssey G9 delivers enhanced brightness, contrast, and a wide color range for truly immersive visuals. Its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium ensure seamless gameplay, free from screen tearing and stuttering. Multitasking becomes effortless with Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) modes, allowing users to view content from multiple sources simultaneously. The Auto Source Switch+ feature further streamlines the experience by automatically detecting and displaying connected devices.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “With the introduction of the innovative Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey G9 monitors, we are not just bringing global firsts to India but also elevating the way gamers experience immersion, speed and visual excellence.”

Pricing and Availability:

The Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors are now available for purchase on Samsung’s official website, leading online platforms, and at major retailers across India. The pricing for the models is as follows:

Odyssey 3D (G90XF): ₹1,27,299

Odyssey OLED G8 (27-inch, G81SF): ₹91,299

Odyssey OLED G8 (32-inch, G81SF): ₹1,18,999

Odyssey G9 (G91F): ₹94,099

Samsung is also offering launch benefits of up to ₹10,000 for a limited period, making these cutting-edge monitors even more accessible to Indian gamers and tech enthusiasts.

Why This Matters:

Samsung’s launch of these advanced Odyssey gaming monitors signifies a major step forward in gaming technology in India. The introduction of glasses-free 3D gaming is a game-changer, offering a more comfortable and truly immersive experience. The 4K resolution and high refresh rates across the lineup ensure incredibly sharp visuals and buttery-smooth gameplay, crucial for competitive gaming and visually demanding titles. By bringing these innovative technologies to the Indian market, Samsung is demonstrating its commitment to providing gamers and content creators with the best possible tools for their passion. The competitive pricing and launch offers further solidify Samsung’s position as a leader in the gaming monitor segment.