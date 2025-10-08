Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Launches in India

Realme has officially unveiled the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition in India, priced at ₹39,999. This special release combines flagship-level performance with a collectible design inspired by HBO’s iconic fantasy series. The phone comes in a single storage configuration and will be available starting October 22, 2025, through Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

Key Takeaways

Price: ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Design: “Valyrian Steel” grey back panel with House Stark’s direwolf sigil.

“Valyrian Steel” grey back panel with House Stark’s direwolf sigil. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Availability: Sales begin October 22, 2025, on Flipkart and the Realme website.

For anyone who has followed Game of Thrones, with its complex world and rich symbolism, this edition feels like a small tribute to Westeros itself. The back of the phone carries a matte grey finish Realme calls “Valyrian Steel,” giving it a cold, metallic feel that somehow fits the Stark family’s aesthetic. The direwolf sigil is etched elegantly onto the rear panel, making the design immediately recognizable to fans.

The packaging has its own little surprises too. Inside the box, you’ll find a SIM ejector tool modeled after Jon Snow’s sword, Longclaw, which is quite a nice touch. There’s also a set of themed stickers featuring sigils of various houses from the show, which adds a sense of collectability that fans might really appreciate.

Internally, the Game of Thrones edition shares the same hardware as the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, designed for smooth multitasking and gaming. The phone comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring both speed and capacity for most users.

Its 6.7-inch 1.5K Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, with a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling and gameplay. The brightness peaks at 2500 nits, which should make it perfectly usable even under bright sunlight.

Realme has also taken the thematic experience beyond hardware. The phone runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 16, but with a special Game of Thrones theme layered on top. The theme tweaks everything from app icons to wallpapers, and even the notification sounds are reimagined. The default ringtone, unsurprisingly, is the show’s famous opening theme music, which will likely give fans a hit of nostalgia every time it rings.

On the camera side, the phone includes a triple-camera setup at the back, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It’s accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there’s a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

A 5,500 mAh battery powers the device, supported by 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can recharge the phone in just a short span. It’s quite impressive how Realme manages to balance aesthetics with performance here.

Overall, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition feels like more than just a themed smartphone. It’s a collector’s piece that blends premium specs with fan-focused design details, making it a tempting buy for anyone who still feels a connection to the world of Westeros.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition?

A. The phone is priced at ₹39,999 for the single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Q. What are the special features of this limited edition phone?

A. The special features are purely cosmetic. They include a “Valyrian Steel” grey design with a Stark direwolf sigil, a collectible box, a custom SIM ejector tool, and a pre-installed Game of Thrones software theme with custom icons, wallpapers, and ringtones.

Q. When will the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition go on sale?

A. The first sale is scheduled for October 22, 2025. It will be sold on Flipkart and the official Realme India website.

Q. What processor does the Realme 15 Pro 5G use?

A. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

Q. Is there any performance difference between the special edition and the regular model?

A. No, the internal hardware and performance are exactly the same as the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G. The differences are in the external design, packaging, and software theme.