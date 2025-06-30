Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G With AI-Backed Features To Launch In India Soon, Company Confirms

Realme, a prominent smartphone manufacturer, has officially confirmed the imminent launch of its Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G smartphones in the Indian market. The company has teased the inclusion of advanced AI-backed features, particularly in the camera department, aiming to enhance user photography experiences in varied lighting conditions, including dynamic environments like concerts and parties. While an exact launch date remains undisclosed, industry reports and company statements point towards a July 2025 debut for the series.

Key Takeaways:

Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G confirmed for India launch.

The new series will feature AI-backed camera capabilities.

AI camera enhancements focus on real-time adjustments for shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in dynamic lighting.

Launch is anticipated around July 2025.

Realme 15 Pro 5G may include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP main camera with OIS.

Realme 15 5G could feature a 6.74-inch IPS LCD, a 50MP triple rear camera, and a 5500 mAh battery.

Both models are expected to run on Android 15 with Realme UI.

The upcoming Realme 15 series is set to succeed previous iterations, building on Realme’s commitment to bringing 5G technology and innovative features to a broad consumer base in India. This move is significant as the Indian smartphone market continues to experience rapid growth, with consumers increasingly seeking devices that offer a blend of performance, advanced camera capabilities, and reliable connectivity.

The Rise of AI in Mobile Photography

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in smartphone cameras has been a growing trend across the industry. AI algorithms allow cameras to intelligently recognize scenes, objects, and lighting conditions, then automatically optimize settings to capture improved images. Realme’s focus on “party-inspired camera features” signifies a strategic move to cater to users who frequently capture moments in challenging, low-light, or high-contrast settings. These AI-backed imaging features are designed to adjust parameters such as shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real time, promising clearer and more vibrant photos even in dynamic environments. This level of intelligent processing aims to simplify complex photographic scenarios, allowing users to achieve professional-looking results without manual adjustments.

AI’s role extends beyond basic image optimization. Modern AI in smartphone cameras often powers features like:

Scene Recognition: Identifying landscapes, portraits, food, pets, etc., and applying specific enhancements.

Object Removal: Intelligently removing unwanted elements from photos.

Motion Deblur: Sharpening images where movement might have caused blur.

Facial Recognition and Beautification: Optimizing skin tones, features, and overall facial appearance.

Low-Light and Night Mode Enhancements: Using computational photography to brighten and detail images taken in dark conditions.

Real-time Filters and Effects: Applying creative filters instantly using AI processing.

Realme’s emphasis on AI for dynamic lighting suggests advancements in computational photography, which stitches together multiple frames and applies intelligent corrections to produce a single, high-quality image. This technology becomes particularly valuable in scenarios where ambient light is inconsistent or rapidly changing, a common occurrence at social gatherings or outdoor events.

Realme 15 Pro 5G: Expected Specifications and Features

The Realme 15 Pro 5G is poised to be a key offering in the mid-to-high range segment. Leaks and industry reports provide a detailed picture of what consumers can expect from this device.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a panel known for its vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast. A 120Hz refresh rate is also expected, ensuring smooth scrolling and fluid visual experiences, particularly beneficial for gaming and media consumption. Some reports even hint at a 144Hz refresh rate, which would offer an even smoother display. The display is also rumored to achieve a peak brightness of up to 6000 nits, making it highly visible even under direct sunlight, and support 2160Hz PWM high-frequency dimming for eye comfort. Corning Gorilla Glass protection is also anticipated to enhance durability.

Under the hood, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is likely to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Another rumor suggests a MediaTek Dimensity 7400x chipset. These chipsets are designed to deliver a balance of performance and power efficiency, enabling smooth multitasking, efficient app usage, and capable gaming experiences. The phone is expected to come in various RAM and storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Virtual RAM expansion is also a possibility, extending the usable RAM.

The camera setup is a significant highlight for the Realme 15 Pro 5G. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). OIS is a crucial feature for sharper photos and more stable videos, especially in low-light conditions or when there is camera shake. Accompanying the main sensor could be another 50MP ultra-wide or depth lens and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front camera is anticipated. The AI-backed camera features, as confirmed by Realme, will play a central role in optimizing these sensors. This includes features like “AI Ultra-clear Snap Camera,” “AI Snap Mode,” and “AI Zoom Ultra Clarity Algorithm.” The software is expected to offer various modes such as Photo, Video, Street, Night, Portrait, Pro, Pano, Hi-Res, Movie, Timelapse, Slow-Mo, Long Exposure, Dual-View Video, Doc Scanner, Starry Mode, and Tilt-Shift.

Powering the device will be a substantial 5700 mAh Li-Po battery. Fast charging is a key feature, with 100W SUPERVOOC Charge support, allowing for rapid replenishment of the battery. Reverse charging functionality is also expected.

Connectivity options will include 5G support across multiple bands, dual SIM capabilities, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. The phone is likely to run on Android 15 with Realme UI 6, offering a clean and user-friendly interface with various customization options. Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, adding to the phone’s durability.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to be available in color options like Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green. The expected price in India is speculated to start around ₹32,990.

Realme 15 5G: Expected Specifications and Features

The vanilla Realme 15 5G is also a crucial part of this upcoming series, targeting a slightly more accessible price point while still offering compelling features.

Reports suggest the Realme 15 5G will come with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD. While not AMOLED, a 120Hz refresh rate is still expected to ensure smooth visuals. The display may also feature a punch-hole design for the front camera.

The device is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, suggesting a focus on solid mid-range performance and efficiency for 5G connectivity. It is expected to be available in configurations including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, providing ample space for applications and media. A dedicated memory card slot, expandable up to 1TB, is also a possibility.

For photography, the Realme 15 5G is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, potentially with OIS, alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is expected to be a 50MP sensor, a notable upgrade for selfies. Like its Pro counterpart, the Realme 15 5G will also leverage Realme’s AI-backed camera features for improved image quality. The software suite should include features such as Night Scene, Panorama, Professional Mode, Portrait, HDR, Super Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Color Enhancement, and Street Shot.

Battery capacity is anticipated to be around 5500 mAh, coupled with 100W fast charging support. This combination should provide reliable all-day power with quick recharge times.

Connectivity features will include dual SIM, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. The phone is expected to run on Android 15 with Realme UI 6. An in-display fingerprint sensor is likely for security, along with face unlock.

The Realme 15 5G is speculated to be priced between ₹18,000 and ₹20,000, positioning it as a competitive option in the mid-range 5G segment. Color options are expected to include Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green.

Realme’s Focus on the Indian Market

India remains a critical market for Realme, where the brand has consistently introduced devices across various price segments. The launch of the Realme 15 series with AI-backed features demonstrates Realme’s strategy to deliver advanced technology that resonates with the evolving demands of Indian consumers. The company’s prior success with models like the Realme 14 Pro 5G, which offered a strong balance of display quality, camera performance, and battery life, sets a precedent for the upcoming series. Realme’s continuous product cycles and commitment to integrating new technologies quickly into its portfolio help maintain its competitive edge. The expansion of AI capabilities specifically targeting common user scenarios like dynamic event photography shows an understanding of user behavior and preferences in the region.

As the 5G infrastructure expands across India, the availability of affordable and feature-rich 5G smartphones becomes increasingly important. Realme’s new offerings are positioned to capitalize on this growth, providing consumers with future-ready devices that do not compromise on key features. The company’s continued investment in research and development, particularly in AI and computational photography, highlights its aim to provide a refined user experience. The confirmed launch indicates Realme is prepared to make a significant statement in the bustling Indian smartphone market, catering to users who seek both performance and intelligent camera functionalities.

The market awaits the official launch event, where Realme will reveal the final specifications, pricing, and availability details for both the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What are the key AI features confirmed for the Realme 15 series cameras?

A1: Realme has confirmed that the Realme 15 series will feature AI-backed imaging that adjusts shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real time to suit dynamic lighting conditions such as concerts, dance floors, or house parties. This indicates advanced computational photography features.

Q2: When is the Realme 15 series expected to launch in India?

A2: While an exact date has not been announced, Realme has confirmed the series will launch in India soon, with many reports pointing towards a July 2025 launch.

Q3: What are the expected display specifications for the Realme 15 Pro 5G?

A3: The Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz or even 144Hz refresh rate, high peak brightness (up to 6000 nits), and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

Q4: What processor is anticipated for the Realme 15 5G?

A4: The Realme 15 5G is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Q5: What are the primary camera specifications for the Realme 15 Pro 5G?

A5: The Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide or depth lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

Q6: What is the battery capacity and charging speed for the Realme 15 Pro 5G?

A6: The Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to pack a 5700 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Q7: What operating system will the Realme 15 series run on?

A7: Both Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G are expected to run on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.

Q8: What are the anticipated color options for the Realme 15 Pro 5G?

A8: The Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green color options.

Q9: Will the Realme 15 series have an in-display fingerprint sensor?

A9: Yes, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the Realme 15 5G is also likely to include one.

Q10: What is the expected price range for the Realme 15 5G in India?

A10: The Realme 15 5G is speculated to be priced between ₹18,000 and ₹20,000 in India.