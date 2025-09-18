realme 15 Pro 5G Review: A Bright and Bold Mid-Ranger

Having spent several weeks with the realme 15 Pro 5G, I have put it through its paces in various scenarios, from daily commutes to long photography sessions to even intense gaming marathons. The variant I am reviewing is the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model in the Flowing Silver color. Priced at Rs. 35,999, this phone aims to offer a premium experience without carrying a flagship cost. I wanted to see if its standout features, like the huge battery and AI-powered cameras, truly hold up in the real world. This is not a summary of press releases or specs; it is a genuine account of using this phone every day.

Key Takeaways

The 7000 mAh battery delivers a full two days of light to moderate use, with its 80W charging quickly topping it up.

The 6.8-inch curved OLED screen is a highlight, offering a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness that cuts through direct sunlight.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor handles daily tasks and general use without any trouble, but it is not built for demanding gaming at the highest settings.

The 50MP main camera with OIS is a good performer in daylight and surprisingly strong in low light, though the lack of a telephoto lens is a definite drawback.

The design is thin and light for its battery size, with an IP68 and IP69 rating providing reassurance.

The user interface is refined, but the limited number of major software updates is a concern for those who want to use their phone for a long time.

Design and Build

The moment I unboxed the realme 15 Pro 5G, the first thing I noticed was its surprising feel. The phone, at 187 grams, feels quite light, especially considering it packs a 7000mAh battery. The Flowing Silver color is simple, with a matte finish that keeps fingerprints away. Its 7.7mm thickness makes it comfortable to hold, and the flat sides provide a good grip. The curved display and back blend into the aluminum frame, giving it a premium look.

The camera island on the back is a notable design choice. While it houses two large lenses, the third smaller circle is more of a cosmetic addition, which feels a little deceptive. But the overall build quality is solid. The phone comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating, which is a significant plus. I did not test this with high-pressure water jets, but knowing it can handle accidental drops in water or heavy rain gives peace of mind. The Gorilla Glass 7i on the front offers good screen protection, and I noticed it resisted scratches well during my time with the phone.

Display

The 6.8-inch curved OLED screen on the realme 15 Pro 5G is, for me, the phone’s most compelling feature. The 1.5K resolution provides crisp visuals, and colors are vibrant and punchy. The 144Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and swiping a fluid experience. I found the high refresh rate to be consistent across the interface and most apps.

realme markets this display with a 6500 nits peak brightness, and while that number seems high, I can confirm that the screen is incredibly bright. Using the phone outdoors in the middle of a sunny day in Delhi was no problem. The screen remained clear and legible. This is a crucial detail for anyone in a country with so much direct sunlight. The 4608Hz PWM dimming is also a welcome feature, as it helps reduce eye strain during extended use in low light. This is a detail that shows real thought for the user’s health.

For media consumption, the curved display offers an immersive experience. Watching movies on Netflix or YouTube felt more engaging because of the edge-to-edge feel. The stereo speakers are a solid companion to the display, offering a balanced and clear sound profile.

Performance

Under the hood, the realme 15 Pro 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which is a 4nm chip. I found the phone to be smooth in daily use. Apps opened quickly, and multitasking was never an issue with the 12GB of RAM. Jumping between social media, browsing, and messaging apps was lag-free.

When it comes to gaming, the phone performs well for its class. Playing games like BGMI and Asphalt 9, the phone held its own, offering a consistent frame rate on medium to high settings. However, it is not a phone for people who need flagship-level performance for gaming. During intense, long gaming sessions, I noticed the phone got warm, but it did not get uncomfortably hot. The heat was manageable. The lack of a true flagship-tier chip is a compromise, but it is a sensible one that helps keep the cost down. The realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15, is mostly clean. I found a few pre-installed apps, but they can be uninstalled. The interface is simple to navigate and offers some good customization options.

Camera

The camera system on the realme 15 Pro 5G is a mixed bag, with clear strengths and a major missing piece. The 50MP main camera with the Sony IMX896 sensor and OIS is impressive. During the day, it captures sharp, detailed photos with good color reproduction. The dynamic range is also quite good, handling bright skies and shadowy areas without losing details. The portrait mode is effective, with good subject-background separation, though sometimes the edge detection can be a bit off.

The real surprise for me was the low-light performance. Photos taken at night or in dimly lit places came out cleaner than I expected. The OIS helps to keep shots stable and reduces motion blur. Realme’s AI features, such as “AI Party Mode,” are interesting but not always necessary. The “AI Edit Genie” feature, while a neat concept, can be slow and sometimes produces strange results.

The phone also has a 50MP ultrawide camera, which is a nice inclusion. It captures a wider perspective, and the colors are consistent with the main lens. The biggest downside, and a common criticism I heard from other users, is the complete absence of a telephoto lens. A phone at this price should have a dedicated telephoto camera for zoomed shots. The digital zoom on the main sensor is functional for social media, but details get lost quickly. The 50MP front camera is excellent for selfies, delivering sharp, clear images and 4K video recording, which is a great feature.

Battery and Charging

This is where the realme 15 Pro 5G shines. The 7000mAh battery is a beast. With my usual use, which includes browsing, streaming music, social media, and a bit of gaming, I consistently got a full day and a half of use. For lighter users, two full days is not out of the question. I would often end the day with around 40% battery remaining, which is a reassuring feeling.

The 80W Ultra Charge is equally impressive. I plugged the phone in and it went from 10% to 100% in just under an hour. A quick 15-minute charge gave me enough power to last for many hours. This kind of speed makes low battery anxiety a thing of the past. It is a feature that truly improves the user experience.

Software and User Experience

My time with the realme 15 Pro 5G was a chance to use realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15. This version of the software feels more refined and mature than what I have seen on older realme phones. The design is clean, with new icon packs and a fluid system-wide animation. The interface is easy to navigate, and the separation of the notification panel from the quick settings is a minor but helpful change.

However, the user experience is not without its issues. The biggest problem is the amount of pre-installed bloatware. My review unit came with several pre-loaded apps, some of which are duplicates of Google’s own apps. While most of these can be uninstalled, the presence of these apps from the beginning is a negative point. I also noticed that some system apps would occasionally send out a few notifications that felt more like ads than helpful updates.

realme has included some interesting AI features in the UI. The “AI Edit Genie” is a voice-controlled photo editing tool that can be fun to use. It works well for simple commands but can be inconsistent with complex requests. The “AI Smart Loop” feature tries to predict which apps you need and suggests them, which felt a bit hit-or-miss in my usage. A hardware-level feature is the “Pulse Light,” a light ring around one of the camera lenses that can be customized to pulse for notifications, music, and other alerts, a small touch that adds some personality to the device.

When it comes to software updates, realme has made a positive change. They have a new policy for the Number series. This phone is now promised three years of major Android OS updates and four years of security patches. This is a good step forward, as it means the phone will be supported for longer than some of its predecessors. It is not on par with some competitors who offer more, but it is a good move.

I did encounter a few minor software bugs. The keyboard would sometimes not show up in Chrome, which was frustrating. The haptics also felt a bit buzzy and lacked the crispness of some competing devices. Despite these small issues, the UI is smooth, and the new features are a good step for realme.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Curved OLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K (1280×2800) resolution, 6500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i

6.8-inch Curved OLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K (1280×2800) resolution, 6500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) RAM/Storage: 12GB LPDDR4X / 256GB UFS 3.1

12GB LPDDR4X / 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Cameras: 50MP main (Sony IMX896, OIS), 50MP ultrawide

50MP main (Sony IMX896, OIS), 50MP ultrawide Front Camera: 50MP

50MP Battery: 7000mAh

7000mAh Charging: 80W wired

80W wired Operating System: realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15

realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Infrared port

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Infrared port Weight: 187g

187g Thickness: 7.7mm

7.7mm Durability: IP68/IP69 rating

IP68/IP69 rating Ports: USB Type-C

Verdict

The realme 15 Pro 5G is a well-thought-out phone that makes specific choices to stand out. It is a phone for the person who values a long-lasting battery, a great display, and a solid camera more than raw, benchmark-topping performance. The 7000 mAh battery and 80W charging are the real heroes here; they change the way you use your phone, providing a sense of freedom. The screen is also a highlight, bringing a visual experience that is a joy to look at, especially in our bright Indian environment.

However, the phone is not for everyone. If you are a hardcore gamer who needs the highest frame rates or a mobile photographer who uses optical zoom regularly, you might find yourself wishing for more. The lack of a telephoto lens is a clear compromise. Another point to consider is the software support. realme’s promise of 2-3 major OS updates might not satisfy people who plan on keeping their phone for four or five years.

Given the price of Rs. 35,999, the realme 15 Pro 5G offers a compelling package. It is a phone with a clear identity: a media and battery powerhouse with a capable camera. It is not perfect, but what it does well, it does exceptionally. This phone is a great choice for a regular user who wants a reliable, long-lasting device that looks and feels good to use every day.

Official Website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Is the realme 15 Pro 5G suitable for gaming?

A1. It can handle popular games like BGMI and Genshin Impact at medium to high settings with a consistent frame rate. However, for maximum performance and a smoother experience in graphics-heavy games, other phones in this price range might be a better choice.

Q2. Does the realme 15 Pro 5G have a headphone jack?

A2. No, the phone does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will need to use wireless headphones or a USB-C adapter.

Q3. What is the benefit of the 4608Hz PWM dimming?

A3. High-frequency PWM dimming helps to reduce screen flicker at low brightness levels. This is beneficial for people who are sensitive to flicker and helps reduce eye fatigue and strain during late-night use.

Q4. How many software updates will the realme 15 Pro 5G get?

A4. The company usually promises two to three major Android OS updates for its number series phones. It ships with Android 15, so it is likely to receive Android 16 and Android 17.

Q5. Is the phone water resistant?

A5. Yes, the realme 15 Pro 5G has an IP68 and IP69 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and can withstand being submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It also offers protection against high-pressure water jets.